TikToker Says Her Cousin Lured Her to a Park and Recorded While His Girlfriend and Three Others Jumped Her

A woman on TikTok narrated her story of the time her cousin had her jumped. This ultimately turned into a huge family matter, causing drama between them. The TikTok has accumulated close to 95,000 views and is continuing to draw significant engagement.

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The TikToker who goes by ‘@f.arrahhhh’ claimed the incident took place nearly three months back. It was a Sunday and she and her family had just attended church with her grandmother and cousin.

At church, she recalled meeting her cousin and his girlfriend, who, she did not get along with. To put it in the TikToker’s words, there were “encounters” between them because of which they avoided each other. And her cousin knew about the friction between both women.

Shortly after church ended, she, her cousin, and his girlfriend headed over to her grandmother’s home since the elderly was cooking. Some time later, her cousin had a suggestion to visit the park with him.

But he left out the part that his girlfriend would also be coming. Despite being uncomfortable, the woman maintained her cool when she showed up at the park. The location, according to the TikToker, was not a conventional park. She described it as barren land with dirt tracks rather than the typical recreational facilities.

The Cousin Had Her Jumped at The Park and Recorded the Incident Instead of Helping

After arriving at the park, the couple and the woman conitnued walking around the area. During their walk, the cousin’s girlfriend stepped away for a call. Ten minutes later, she came back and things were still pretty “cool” according to the TikToker.

They continued walking when someone suddenly called out the girlfriend's name. Naturally, the TikToker also turned around to see who it was. She was immediately met with the girlfriend hitting her.

The woman claimed she was completely caught off-guard and would never forget that moment. After reflecting on the incident, she regretfully said, “I should never have gone in the first place…”

The girlfriend had not been alone: three other women were waiting at the location, according to the TikToker, and joined the altercation immediately.

Throughout the whole time, her cousin was recording instead of helping the woman. She recalled feeling confused over his behavior and wondered why he wasn’t helping her. Especially since it was a four to one fight.

Ultimately, the woman did tell her family about the incident which ended in some major family drama. In the aftermath of the incident, the TikToker has not commented on whether her cousin or the women faced legal charges.

Her followers on TikTok flooded the comment section with support and love for the woman. But were outraged when the alleged cousin made an appearance too. However, the TikToker did not address the comment. Neither did she confirm nor deny his name.