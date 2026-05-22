Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

“Not Once Did He Ever Mention Having a Baby”: Woman’s Reddit Post About Her Long-Distance Boyfriend Has the Thread in Shock

10:15 AM CDT on May 22, 2026

Long-distance boyfriend had a secret

Long-distance boyfriend had a secret.

|Image credits: Reference images viaPexels/Vera Arsic/Liza Summer

A woman's Reddit post about driving to her long-distance boyfriend's ranch only to have the mother of his secret six-month-old baby burst through the bedroom door has gone viral on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.

Featured Video

They had been dating since November. Schedules finally aligned after weeks apart, she had no reason to suspect a thing, so she drove to his ranch. They shared ice cream, kisses, a quick store run and talked for hours.

Back at his place that evening, the poster said the floors suddenly began shaking.

"The floors were shaking, the walls were rattling, the bedroom door just blew open," she wrote. Enraged, a woman stormed in and went straight for her boyfriend. He tugged, she resisted, and they wrestled in the direction of the door. After grabbing her belongings, the poster bolted outdoors.

The driveway sat blocked by the woman's car. The poster yelled for the boyfriend's cousin to move the car blocking the driveway. Another woman already sitting in the vehicle moved it. She drove down the road, still trying to catch her breath. Her stuffed animal, her favorite one, was still inside the house.

She ran back and grabbed it. The woman and the boyfriend were still arguing close to the car when they came outside once more. The woman yelled, "He hasn't seen his six-month-old baby in months." He shut her mouth. After getting into her car, the poster drove off.

She stopped at the nearby stop sign and blocked his number on her phone. "I was shaking and my chest was pounding," she wrote. Since November, a relationship built without a single word about a baby already six months old.

"Not once did he ever mention having a baby," she wrote in the post. "I'm so sad for her. I wish I could have told her that I didn't know and that I'm so sorry for the way he hurt her."

Comments poured into the r/GirlDinnerDiaries thread, supporting the original poster.

"I also just want to say how beautiful of a human being [sic] you are," one commenter wrote, adding: "You are a true girls girl and I hope your heart finds the healing you deserve."

A second commenter wrote, "May OP's pillow be always at the perfect temperature and her line always make her wait the shortest possible time."

A third commenter raised a concern about the baby's mother's safety, writing, "Sounds like a dangerous situation and hopefully doesn't escalate where he takes out his frustration and anger on her and the baby."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

TikToker Says Her Cousin Lured Her to a Park and Recorded While His Girlfriend and Three Others Jumped Her

May 22, 2026
Trending

Woman Recognizes the Signs of Abuse in Her Ex’s New Relationship — and Wants to Warn Her Before It Gets Worse

May 22, 2026
Culture

Teacher Says High School Senior Who Never Attended Class Showed Up With Seven Days Until Final Grades — and the School Told Him to “See What He Could Do”

May 22, 2026
Entertainment

Brad Pitt Dated Two Teenage Girls in the Same Year at the Height of His Career — Internet Is Asking Why It Was Overlooked

May 22, 2026
Trending

Woman Out-Earns Her Boyfriend by $20,000 and He Spent the Whole Dinner Joking About It — Reddit Said That Is Not a Joke

May 22, 2026
Culture

Picture Shows McDonald’s Allegedly Serving Raw Chicken in McSpicy Burger — Customer Says Manager Argued for 15 Minutes and Refused to Acknowledge It

May 22, 2026
Advertisement