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Yahoo Mail Offers 1 TB of Free Storage While Gmail Caps at 15 GB — but Reddit Found the Catch and It Is a Big One

1:59 AM CDT on May 23, 2026

A viral post about Yahoo Mail's storage has users reconsidering their old accounts

A viral post about Yahoo Mail’s storage has users reconsidering their old accounts

|Representative images via Canva

Financial planner Jeff Rose's post has brought up a nostalgic conversation about Yahoo Mail, and how much seemingly free storage it gives. Several Reddit users have responded to his post, saying that they have had their Yahoo accounts for decades. 

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In the post, Rose says that he has had his personal account since the age of 15. He noted that despite decades of use and now being 48, Yahoo had never once asked him to pay for more storage. And when he spoke about how satisfied he was with Yahoo, several Redditors said how they had struggled with storage issues on other services and routinely get warned that their accounts might be deleted.

Plus, of course, many shared about their own long-running relationships with Yahoo Mail. 

As of publication, Yahoo offers 1 TB of free storage for personal accounts while Google limits users to 15 GB shared across Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos. Users who exceed the 15 GB cap can pay $1.99 per month for 100 GB of additional storage through Google One. Pricing varies by country.

However, there seems to be a catch that many Yahoo Mail users are not aware of. A Reddit user mentioned that Yahoo is coming on par with Google as it has recently updated its storage policy and will also be offering only 15 GB of storage, just like its competitor. And then there is the much bigger issue of account deletion.

According to commenters in the thread, Yahoo deactivates accounts that have been left dormant for an extended period. After this period of time passes, Yahoo deletes the account without notifying the account holder. One user said that their father's account had been deleted just like this. Another comment said that their account had the same fate. 

Several commenters noted that long-standing Yahoo accounts often become linked to government agencies and official records, meaning a sudden deactivation could cut off important communications without warning. 

Regardless of these issues, the nostalgia was also running high for several users who mentioned they had accounts on Yahoo since the early 2000s or even before that. One user described Yahoo as "a pretty solid, non-ecosystem email provider" while noting its history of data breaches and aggressive data collection practices.

To add to that, their tools are also not that great compared to Google or any other email service, which is why this user has scaled back on their use of Yahoo Mail.

According to Reuters and the New York Times, Yahoo suffered one of the largest data breaches in internet history in 2013 and 2016. During this time, all three billion user accounts had been affected. 

If you are looking for alternatives, though, the thread mentions using Proton Mail, which is a smaller platform as of now.

The thread suggests that storage capacity alone is not the deciding factor for most users, with deletion risks, data breach history and collection practices all weighing equally in the conversation.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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