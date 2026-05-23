Reddit Asked Women What Made Them Realize Their Partner Disliked Them — the Answers Involve Stolen Celebrations and Quiet Cruelty

A Reddit thread asking women to share the moment they realized a partner genuinely disliked them is drawing attwntion on r/AskReddit. The responses are as unsettling as they are recognizable.

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User GreenElementsNW described noticing something strange in a vacation video. She wrote, "He never took pictures of me. It finally sank in when i watched a one week family vacation video he took and realized that every time I moved into frame, he moved away. Hundreds of times. He left me a year or two after."

Another commenter shared a dinner table moment of a mutual friend. She wanted to toast her for getting into law school, raising a glass in front of a table of people who had all flown together to Europe for a vacation. Her boyfriend interrupted loudly, telling the friend to stop talking. The table went awkward and moved on.

He said to her that the celebration would make their other friends feel self-conscious when she confronted him later. The woman's friends who are engineers, carpenters, and real estate brokers traveling abroad, seem brittle enough to crumble at the success of another person. "The reality," she said, "is that he just hated to see me celebrated."

User PowermanFriendship replied directly to her: "Just the thought of having your joy stolen from you in that moment in that way makes my blood boil."

Red217 pointed out that this trend goes beyond romantic relationships. Her best friend did the same thing, with each accomplishment met with a gentle redirection. Is there a new job? Could you possibly find something better? Is this a new relationship? Is he good enough? "Control disguised as care," she termed it. In perspective, she said, the friendship was never there in the first place.

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Another user recalled: "After 5+ years, he was stalling about getting married. He suggested we just have a child and not get married, and I just didn’t feel safe doing that. He sneered at me with such contempt and said, “you really think you deserve the whole fairytale.”

In his study on couples, researcher John Gottman found contempt as the single largest predictor of divorce, describing it as treating one's partner as inferior and unworthy.