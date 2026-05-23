“Let’s dig her back up and take her home”: The Internet Is Sharing Funeral Stories So Bizarre They Sound Made Up

Grief follows a program only until someone sits on the wrong chair.

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On r/AskReddit, someone posted an unusual question: "Forget weddings, what is the craziest thing that happened at a funeral you went to?" The replies seemed straight out of a fever dream.

A redditor's cousin had died in Connecticut. Their other cousin with Down syndrome kept wailing at the service, "Our cousin is in New Haven!" Heaven was the word she meant, but her brain interpreted it as New Haven instead.

The mourners tried hard not to laugh but eventually gave up. Someone said, "Well, at least she isn't in Bridgeport." Laughter cracked through the grief like a window breaking in a warm room.

Reddit user Arouseandbrowse recalled recalled their own experience at a tiny Zambian church.

They wrote, "At my great uncles funeral, everytime anyone sat down on the chairs, they make this slow fart sound. Not sure if it was intentional (unlikely given it was some tiny Zambian church) but everyone was in hysterics by the end of it. A core memory of mine as a 5 year old."

At the graveside, Kin_dyer4's four-year-old niece surveyed everything and announced, "Alright. Let's dig her back up and take her home!" Everyone around her fell apart laughing, indicating how children approach loss with an innocent and practical logic.

The grandmother of another Redditor adopted an elderly dachshund in her 80s. The dog was at least 15 years old; however, its exact age was unknown. She outlived him, as she had promised everyone.

They wrote: "Dog finally died SEVERAL years later and she went into hospice that month, and died peacefully in her sleep three months after that."

One user recalled a mother-in-law who wasn't liked by her family, and her grandchildren had avoided her for years. A young priest stood at the casket for some minutes, complimenting her charm and character. "He could have been a very successful used car salesman," the commentator added. Everyone who knew her sat through it all, holding back their laughs.

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Independent_Leg3957 narrated another baffling account. On the morning of his grandfather's funeral, the cemetery called and told the family that their plot had been accidentally resold. Their mother cried and handed the phone to their father. Yelling into the receiver, his father demanded they fix it now.

The cemetery called back: they had "made some room." The burial went ahead. "I still have no clue how you make some room in a cemetery," They wrote. "I'm pretty sure I don't want to know."

Laughter during mourning is a well-documented grief response. According to What's Your Grief, a platform run by licensed grief counselors, humor surfaces involuntarily when emotional pressure peaks. The body finds release where it can, even mid-eulogy, even in a chair that squeaks at the worst possible moment.