Boss Asks Employee to Adjust Date of His Dad’s Funeral Because Teammates Were Already on Leave at the Same Time

A boss asked his employee to “adjust” the date of his dad’s funeral because his teammates were also on leave. A Redditor shared a screenshot of the message outlining the request.

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For privacy reasons, the names of the individuals involved were censored. But the message content remained visible.

In the message, the boss requested that the employee shift the dates due to overlapping leave.

Instead of the requested dates, the boss asked the employee to consider “limiting time off” to just one week instead of two. And schedule the second week at a later date.

The boss cited “undue stress” from the previous year when the employee had taken leave. The email was in the aftermath of a meeting, the Redditor said they had, in which bereavement leave dates were verbally discussed.

The meeting apparently consisted of four other colleagues and the boss. During the meeting, the employee brought up bereavement leave.

And pointed out, “She (the boss) is aware my dad died 1.5 weeks ago because I put in my BEREAVEMENT leave for 2 days, immediately after his death.”

The Redditor also revealed that one colleague was taking a vacation while the other was on leave for an undisclosed reason. Additionally, the employee explained the events of last year that the boss brought up and the undue stress caused.

Apparently, the employee had given about 8 months of prior notice to the boss about attending their child’s birthday and another event.

When the individual returned to work and touched base with the team, the employee claimed the teammates didn’t have a problem.

The Employee Still Needs to Get Back to Plan Dad’s Funeral

The Redditor claimed that the family is devastated and is awaiting an autopsy report. All while financially contributing to the funeral. And making travel arrangements for those visiting from abroad.

Although the employee’s father has already been cremated, the individual wants to be considerate of those wanting to say their final goodbyes.

In addition to the tasks associated with planning their dad’s funeral, there are legal and court matters to attend to.

And an alleged house that has to be cleaned. The Redditor has not updated their post about whether or not they got a consistent time off, which was planned well in advance.

Reddit Fumes Over Allegedly ‘Unprofessional Behavior’

Fellow Redditors chimed in and shared their thoughts on the boss’s behavior and had a few alternatives to deal with this situation. They did so while offering their condolences to the individual.

One user on the platform suggested, saying, “This is extremely unprofessional. I will be there for my father’s funeral. I will not move the date.”

Another agreed with the suggested response and added, “THIS RIGHT HERE is the only reply you need to send back. I’m so sorry for your loss…”

Comment

byu/Replaceableuser from discussion

inmildlyinfuriating

Another user said, “You don’t owe her any other explanation. Sorry for your loss…” A fourth person pointed out, “Asking someone to move a funeral before asking someone to move a vacation…”

A final one made a sarcastic suggestion, saying, “Reply asking them if they would like your dad’s funeral to revolve around the company, and when it’s convenient for business…Maybe then they’ll get the hint.”

Users continued to react to the boss’s message.