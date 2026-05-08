“My Mom Beat My…”: TikToker Shares Story of Teenage Relationship With Older Boyfriend and Aftermath at Home

A TikToker has shared a story about her teenage years that’s now sparking discussion online.

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The video from user Starxasha opens with the glow of a ring light, a calm face, and a low voice. But when she starts recalling, the audience is reminded of high school dating nightmares. She begins by saying, “Story time about how my mom beat my a$$.”

She says she was about 15, while her boyfriend “J” was 22, a seven-year age gap that drew concern in the comments. They had been talking for more than six months, exchanging calls and messages in secret.

She skipped class to deliver decorations on the day of her sister's school birthday celebration. Since J has a car and she doesn’t want to take an Uber, she contacts him and asks him to take her to the school. "What's the worst that can happen?" she asks, dismissing her own concerns when he accepts and arrives in an expensive-looking car.

Instead of turning left toward the school, he turns right onto another road. She questions him, confused, and he tells her to relax because he just wants to talk for five minutes. They end up chatting in a parking lot, drifting off schedule, until her mom calls and orders her to be at the school within minutes.

She ended up 15 minutes late. She claims that after telling J they needed to leave, he begins to approach her sexually. She recalls telling him, "Babe, I came with one aim," expressing her refusal to engage in any sexual activity and her desire to simply get to the school.

When they eventually arrive, her sister's father and the teacher are waiting at the drop-off location with decorations. She knows her sister's father will tell her mother everything, including the fact that she got out of a luxury car. Minutes later, she recounts, her mother calls and demands to know whose car she had just left.

“Watch when I come home, what I’m gonna do to you,” she remembers her mom saying before hanging up. Four hours pass, and the house feels quiet again, so she relaxes and scrolls on her phone in her room. She thinks her mom might forget or let it slide.

In the TikTok, she recalls her mother arriving from work, closing doors, then entering her room with one hand behind her back. “Strip naked,” her mom orders. When she refuses, her mom grabs her by the shirt and starts beating her.

She tells viewers she fought for her life as she fell to the floor. Her mom, she says, got on top of her and stomped on her stomach, screaming, “If you got pregnant, I’m gonna kill this baby.” The TikToker pleads to her she never had sex with J and that there was no pregnancy.

Later, she says, her mother got in touch with J's mother, father, and sister. Her story claims that J's sister informed her mother that he already had a girlfriend. After that, she blocked J everywhere and stopped talking with her mother for almost two months before making amends, saying "that's my mom."

In the comments under the video, there was less judging and more sympathy. “I cant even judge you sis…” one person writes. Another adds, “why did u get with a 22 year old😭😭😭 i respect how u knew not to do anything w him but girlllo,” while one more promises, “HEY WE LISTEN AND WE DONT JUDGE,” turning her painful story into a space for empathy and hard questions about age, power, and violence at home.