IT Manager Found Out Her Coworker Was Being Fired for Discussing Her Raise — She Warned Her and Now Viewers Say She Is Next

A woman named Tiffany, who said she is an IT manager at an unidentified company, has taken TikTok by storm with a video that has around 4.6 million views as of the time of writing. In the almost 7-minute-long video, the woman narrates how one of her coworkers is about to be fired and how she helped her out in the little way that she could.

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According to Tiffany, the firing had nothing to do with the employee's job performance, the reason was something else entirely.

Given her position in the company, Tiffany said she “always [knows] about any onboards or off-boards before they happen because they want to make sure that I revoke access to their emails.”

After learning the employee was about to be let go, Tiffany said she warned her in advance. Though she mentioned that the management stressed that the matter was confidential and that “nobody can know about this.”

Tiffany then said that the woman in question is a great employee and recently even got a raise and promotion. “She is a really sweet girl,” the TikToker said, “She does a great job.” The creator also said that she does not like to get into any sort of workplace drama or dispute of this sort, but she had to intervene in this case because she felt like “God had put it on [her] heart to tell the girl that she is about to get fired.”

After learning she was about to be fired and replaced, the employee broke down. Tiffany said she was “bawling.”

“I don't know the reason,” the creator told the employee after she asked why such a decision would be taken at all. After this, the video's allegation moves to the HR department because of a huge twist one won't see coming.

The twist involved a personal friendship between the employee and an HR representative at the same company. Since this relationship was outside of work, she had celebrated her raise with this friend. But the HR person apparently took this information back to the company and stated that she had tattled on her own confidential raise to a colleague and that she could not be trusted.

“One thing led to another, and the boss [called] the girl who [was] about to get fired into her office,” the poster said.

Another reason Tiffany wanted to warn this employee was not only that she was a sweet and nice person, but also because she had once been fired in a similar situation. She said that she felt so “unprepared” when she was walking into that conversation with the higher-up, with no knowledge of what was about to happen or why.

Some commenters suggested Tiffany herself might face consequences — noting that by sharing the warning she had also disclosed confidential HR information

Everything is urgent in the corporate setting except a raise in your salary, promotion, or recognition. — ??Ᏽ ???? (@OrevaZSN) May 27, 2026

One comment on the video said that they were an HR professional themselves and that “It is 1,000,000% legal to discuss your pay rate and increases.” Another added, “It’s not illegal to discuss pay, it’s illegal to retaliate for doing so.” A third mentioned, “As a (...) leader, my first instinct was to message you (...) to take the video down.”

On the day of the firing, Tiffany said that she texted this employee and wrote, “Happy firing day. I hope you’re ready. I hope you got all the evidence that you need.” She also teased a second part to this story.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this TikTok video. The details above reflect Tiffany's account as shared in the clip. The identities of the individuals and company involved have not been confirmed.