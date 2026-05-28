Morena Baccarin Made Her TikTok Debut Answering FAQs — Reddit Noticed She Skipped the Most Asked Question

Morena Baccarin seems to have made her debut on TikTok to answer some FAQs about herself. But this debut has also brought back her fans who love her from “Firefly,” “Homeland,” “Gotham,” “Deadpool,” and “V.” On Reddit’s r/PopCultureChat, fans took time to check out her viral answers and also noted some facts about her life so far.

Featured Video

The video opened with Baccarin sitting at a table grabbing lunch as she explained her reasoning for posting. She says, “I just thought I'd (...) answer some questions, I'd assume you ask.”

What followed was her answering several random questions about her life, including the fact that she is married to Ryan Atwood from The OC (Ben McKenzie) and that she finds 4:00 a.m. calls “deeply offensive.”

Throughout the video she was seen in different spots around her house and was wearing a pair of jeans and a white T-shirt with the red heart printed on it. She also mentioned that her shoe size is 8 and that she wasn't exactly looking forward to performing any TikTok dances.

After initially dismissing the idea, she left the door open, suggesting she might attempt a TikTok dance

Baccarin ended the video on a funny note after saying she reads all the comments from her fans and then pointed to a digitally altered photo of her. “These aren't real,” she said with a deadpan expression. And of course, her fans were laughing away.

Redditors then started discussing what else they know the actress from. At first, the conversation steered toward her husband, as many didn't know the two were married. “He just came out with a fascinating documentary about crypto. [He] is SMART,” one wrote.

one commenter cut to what they felt was the real elephant in the room: “Girl, come on. You KNOW what the most asked question is.” And for those who are just as clueless as the follow-up commentator, this original commentator said that Baccarin had been married, but within a week, she got divorced, then she announced being in a committed relationship and soon after announced that she was pregnant!

As the social media sleuths say, her ex-husband found out that she was having an affair and divorced her through the media, since she had ghosted him in real life. So when it comes to her marriage with Ben McKenzie, a Reddit user asked: “How long did it go on before the pregnancy? Apparently, the whole crew knew and didn’t tell her husband.”

Not how it works, but I’ll take it. Thanks for using a pic of me from when I was younger :) ❤️ https://t.co/kjVIijXvKw — Ben McKenzie (@ben_mckenzie) September 12, 2020

Not all of the thread was focused on the personal history — many commenters also praised Baccarin's appearance and her seemingly ageless look saying, “She literally does not age. I need her to drop the skincare routine (...) because whatever she is doing is working.” On the other hand, everyone knew, as one commenter wrote: “[She just answered] the most frequently asked, PR-approved questions.” Then, “OOOF” wrote another.