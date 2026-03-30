“Ryan took Sandy’s advice”: Ben McKenzie’s new documentary says cryptocurrency is “rife with fraud”

Ben McKenzie is returning to the spotlight with a new documentary that takes aim at cryptocurrency, and the internet loves him for it.

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McKenzie, who is best known for The O.C., Gotham, and Southland, is making his directorial debut with Everyone Is Lying to You for Money.

The doc is based on Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud, a book he co-wrote with Jacob Silverman. The project is headed to theatres on April 17th.

In the movie’s official description, the filmmakers write: “What began as a promise of financial freedom has evolved into a volatile ecosystem rife with fraud and reckless gambling, carrying with it devastating consequences for everyday people.”

McKenzie also poked fun at the economics of releasing an independent movie.

“We all know how hard it is to get butts in seats these days,” he said in a statement. “I console myself with the fact that if we can somehow manage not to lose $50 million, Everyone Is Lying to You for Money will be more profitable than Melania.”

The internet loves Ben McKenzie

Folks online love that McKenzie is taking a stand. After the actor posted about sold-out showings of Everyone Is Lying to You for Money, he took to TikTok to thank fans.

@everyoneislyingfilm UPDATE: You sold it out. So we added more seats. April 15 at IFC Center has been moved to a larger theater — and a limited number of tickets are now back on sale. Join director Ben McKenzie LIVE for a special preview screening of Everyone Is Lying to You for Money, followed by an in-person Q&A. ? IFC Center ? April 13 (sold out) & April 15 ⏰ 7:00 PM screening + live Q&A Featuring post-screening conversations with: • April 13 — David Yaffe-Bellany (The New York Times) • April 15 — Noah Shachtman (WIRED, Rolling Stone) ? Tickets available now www.everyoneislying.com In select theaters April 17. #Crypto #Documentary #Filmtok #Finance #Gotham ♬ original sound - Everyone Is Lying

"Awe, I’m so happy for you," norabellemichelle wrote in the comments.

"Cannot wait! I hope your message reaches millions," JuliePooh added.

"Thank you, Ben! Be safe… this is stuff they don't want people talking about," CaterinaSunshine wrote.

People are also talking about the doc on Reddit.

"He’s apparently got a degree in economics and is a big economy nerd," u/strong_grey_hero shared.

"I just want the doc to be solid and not preachy. If it has receipts and clear facts, I am in," u/gamersecret2 added.

"Married to Morena Baccarin and fighting against crypto. My estimation of Ben McKenzie as a man has just skyrocketed," u/ SceneOfShadows wrote.

Meanwhile, some folks can't help but joke about The O.C.

"Taking kids out of juvie and getting 'em in the finest Southern California schools can really make a difference in the world," u/IOVERCALLHISTIOCYTES joked.

"Ryan took Sandy's advice and made something of himself after all!" u/peteypie4246 added.

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