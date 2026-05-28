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“The Fact That She Tried to Hold Back Her Tears”: Wedding Day Video of a Father’s Last Bite Ritual Has the Internet Sobbing

1:30 PM CDT on May 28, 2026

Father feeds daughter on wedding day

Father feeds daughter on wedding day

|Image credits: Reddit/shitonthebeach

A wedding day video showing a father performing the "last bite" farewell tradition with his daughter has gone viral on Reddit and drawn an emotional response from viewers around the world.

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As the moment unfolded, both father and daughter appeared to realize simultaneously what the gesture represented, and both began to cry.

Their sentiments brought the Reddit thread to tears.

One commenter wrote, "The fact that she tried to hold back her tears made it even more touching for some reason."

"This is a tradition in Shanxi," one Redditor wrote. "She is also wearing traditional clothes. You are not understanding that China is actually pretty diverse in traditions, as China itself is made up of over 50 distinct groups of people with their different cultures."

The same commenter explained that the tradition is called the "last bite" — or "farewell to childhood," depending on interpretation. It represents that this is the last time she will eat as a child residing under the father's roof.

"Doesn't mean he won't give her food again, just means she will no longer be seen as in her childhood, by the tradition itself", they added.

One commenter wrote about becoming a father to a baby girl: "I've gotten sooooo much more sentimental since having a baby girl, it's crazy."

A reply followed writing, "You have time! Always remember it could be the last time doing something with her that you've had shared for years. Never take it for granted. Always be ready to say yes even if you're exhausted. My youngest just turned 8. All my little kid years are over."

A commenter wrote about crying at his own wedding — not from grief but from the weight of reflecting on thirty years of his life as he stood at the altar. "Everything that everyone did for me led me to that moment," he wrote. He added that he was incredibly grateful, just didn't know how to show it.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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