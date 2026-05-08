Famous American Beauty Influencer Tells Woman Who Sent a GoFundMe Link to ‘Get a Job’—TikTokers Fume

A famous American beauty influencer asked a woman who DM’d him asking for help with a GoFundMe to “get a job.” Renowned internet personality James Charles is facing backlash from TikTokers in the aftermath of a now-deleted video.

Featured Video

Charles operates two accounts on TikTok: his main account and his spam account. The video of him addressing a message he recently received was first posted on his spam account ‘@jamescharleslol.’

This is a verified secondary account he often uses to post content outside his beauty posts. Although the video was quickly deleted, fellow TikTokers have reshared the video on their respective accounts, and were fuming about it.

In the deleted video, Charles was narrating a DM he got from a woman who said she was bankrupt. The individual alleged she had lost her job with Spirit Airlines and filed for bankruptcy.

She reached out to him for any possible financial help and shared her GoFundMe link. In response, Charles suggested that the woman apply for another job.

Why the Famous American Beauty Influencer Won’t Help Her Out

He explained that instead of messaging influencers like him with the link, the woman could’ve applied to several other jobs. He also accused the woman of being “lazy and entitled” in the now-deleted video.

The TikToker continued to claim that the woman was not a follower or fan of his and mentioned that she had “never supported” him in the past. He also said, “Send you money cause you lost your job?! Oh my God, welcome to the real world!”

Charles pointed out that people lose their jobs every single day, and given the alleged privilege and “much better position” she was in.

He insisted that she focus on finding another job. He also highlighted that there were 11,000 individuals who reportedly lost their jobs with Spirit Airlines.

The real number, however, is much higher. According to NBC News affiliate South Florida, about 17,000 employees lost their jobs. This was a result of the airline shutting down after 34 years in the airline industry.

Charles went on to rant about the next possible steps for the reportedly discontinued airline. Ultimately, he stated, “I’m not helping you—all you did was lost your job, okay?” He added, “Welcome to the real world.”

The influencer claimed that if she were a long-time fan and attached proof of her support for him over the years, and was suffering through a serious illness, and needed financial help. He said, “Maybe I would help because I love you and I appreciate you.”

Lastly, he expressed his alleged frustration and insisted she “put some effort” into getting another job. As mentioned earlier, the video has been deleted from Charles’ spam account. But that didn’t stop TikTokers and Redditors from re-sharing it.

Users Were Fuming at James Charles’ Video

Many TikTokers re-shared the video on their respective accounts and claimed he was “ignorant” about the woman’s struggles. One such TikToker shared their reaction to Charles’ now-deleted viral video, prompting responses from other netizens.

A user on the platform said, “I unfollowed him immediately…” Another mentioned, “Looks like it got deleted when I was watching it.” The same netizen added, “Watching it hurt my heart.”

Another user said, “If you think about it, you’d be irritated after multiple people kept asking and asking. But I wouldn’t have posted that video.”

A fourth one claimed, “That’s so rude of James…” One commenter added, “Losing a job is not FUN nowadays for regular non-content or “famous” people. We don’t get money easy out here.”

The conversation continued on Reddit, on a forum that discussed the video. An individual wondered, “Even from a PR standpoint, why would he think this was normal to do?”

One more said, “Wow, no empathy…” Another added, “Someone we don’t know shouldn’t be mocking anyone to get a job.”

Many on the internet continue to criticize the deleted video. Charles has not yet responded with a statement in the aftermath of the viral video. Whether or not he does, remains to be seen.