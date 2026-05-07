“I Won’t Raise a Bully”: TikTok Mom Has the Internet Cheering After Confronting Her Son Over His Behavior in School

A TikTok mom is going viral after sharing a candid story about a difficult parenting moment involving her son and a classmate he had been calling a “crybaby.” She shared a vulnerable story about a recent teaching moment with her son at school. Many commended her for talking about the difficult yet necessary parts of being a parent.

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The mom who popularly goes by ‘Maggie Eats’ on TikTok is renowned for sharing personal stories, car-based food tasting reviews, and her parenting lifestyle. The video had accumulated more than a million views and 200,000 likes at the time of writing.

The creator said she usually shares funny stories about her son William but felt compelled to share this one.

She explained, “This is the side of parenting that sucks…” Before sharing her story, she clarified that her son is beloved by his teachers and friends at school.

When her son's teacher pulled her aside to share a concern about his behavior at school, Maggie said she braced herself. A new student had recently joined her son's class — the teacher described the child as more emotionally sensitive than other students.

She went on to reveal that her son had been calling his new classmate a “crybaby” to get him to cry.

There was no provocation, she said — her son had chosen to call the classmate a "crybaby" without any instigation. She also claimed to acknowledge that her son was being a bully. And she was not having it.

The TikTok Mom Said She Was Not Going to Raise a ‘Bully’

Shortly after the conversation with his teacher, the TikTok mom pulled up a chair to confront her son about his actions. When she asked him about it, he confessed to the truth and admitted his mistake.

The mom also mentioned that during this moment of confrontation and correction, her son was in tears. And she claimed to usually not leave him at school when he was this upset. However, since it was a teaching moment, she decided to act quickly.

The mom strictly instructed her son to find the child whom her son had been teasing and apologize to him. She also told him that she didn’t want to hear any further complaints about him being allegedly mean to the more emotional child going forward.

The TikTok mom also told him that her husband, his dad, would be having a chat with him after school and would also be speaking to his teacher about his behavior. The conversation with his father would take place after school when he was picked up.

Shortly after sharing the moment between her and her son, the mom shared a big non-negotiable as a parent. She said, “The one thing that I do not stand as a parent is raising a bully.” She added, “It ain’t happening here—no.”

The Aftermath of The Confrontation

When her husband picked up their son after school, he learned from the teacher that the boy had also been struggling to play well with other children beyond this incident. However, she said that they’d taught their children about how they won’t always get along with everyone they meet.

But it doesn’t give them an excuse for name-calling. They asked their son to pick one of his favorite toys and donate it as a consequence of his behavior. In the end, her son picked out the toy and donated it.

The mom hopes that the incident doesn't repeat itself. She also said they would keep donating toys should such an incident arise again, until “he can figure this out.” Lastly, she stood by her previous statement and said, “I am not going to raise a bully, period.”

Maggie also said she refuses to be the kind of parent who dismisses behavior with “Boys will be boys.” That is a big no-no on her end. Many gushed over her parenting style and applauded her for the way she handled the incident with her son.