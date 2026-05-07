Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

Man Wants to Stop Dining With His Mom at Mexican Restaurants Over Her Mispronunciations — Reddit Says He Is “Acting Like a Teenager”

12:20 PM CDT on May 7, 2026

Son refuses to take out mom for meals at Mexican Restaurants after embarrassment

Son refuses to take out mom for meals after embarrassment.|

|Image credits: Reference images from Pexels/Zeeshan Nelson/cottonbro studio

A man's post to Reddit's r/AmItheAsshole about his mother ordering "ferret sauce" at a Mexican restaurant is making the rounds online.

Featured Video

The man, posting as 31M, described his mother — whom he called Debbie — as a sheltered woman in her early 60s who rarely leaves her hometown and has never traveled beyond their home state.

According to his post, Debbie considers ranch dressing a spicy condiment. The problem arises because Debbie has a particular fondness for Mexican cuisine. A few times a month, the two go out to dinner together.

The post listed several of Debbie's mispronunciations that her son said had been building his frustration for some time. She says "tortilla" to rhyme with "Manila." She pronounces "chipotle" to rhyme with "bottle". "Tamale," she delivers to rhyme with "pale." The list goes on. Her son finds it mortifying, and that feeling has been building for a while.

The situation came to a head last weekend when Debbie tried to order her favorite mole sauce. She couldn't think of the name, so she explained to the waiter what she meant: "It's a small animal like a groundhog, but I don't remember."

she had apparently associated the word "mole" with the burrowing animal rather than the sauce and landed on "ferret" as the closest creature she could think of. The waiter was lost. Her son was mortified.

He has now decided he will no longer visit non-American restaurants with her unless she makes a genuine effort to pronounce things correctly. He announced in the post that he would no longer take her to Mexican or other international restaurants unless she made a genuine effort to learn the correct pronunciations. He asked Reddit whether that made him a bad person.

Reddit was not in his favor. One user wrote: "YTA. It's a clueless mom moment, not a hate crime. Ferret sauce is actually hilarious, just translate for her and enjoy the tacos. You're 31, stop acting like a teenager embarrassed by their parents. One day you'll wish you were grabbin' chibottles with her."

A second commenter tried to reason with him: "She is ignorant but so what? Maybe tell her how to pronounce things correctly instead of judging her for not intuitively knowing how to pronounce foreign words?"

A third commenter wrote, "YTA. She's old and doesn't know better, and you're making a mountain out of a ferret hill. She said something wrong and a little embarrassing, she didn't smoke bomb the place while yelling slurs."

Reddit kept returning to the same obvious point. Debbie is simply unfamiliar with the terms, and the distinction between "mole" the sauce and "mole" the animal is, in retrospect, an honest one to fall into.

She is not being unkind or disrespectful. The consensus was that teaching her the correct pronunciations would be far more productive than refusing to dine with her.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

“I Won’t Raise a Bully”: TikTok Mom Has the Internet Cheering After Confronting Her Son Over His Behavior in School

May 7, 2026
Culture

“Ugly and Evil”: Boyfriend’s Verdict on His Girlfriend’s Maine Coon Has Reddit Firmly on the Cat’s Side

May 7, 2026
Culture

“You Ain’t Gonna Play Me”: TikTok Uber Eats Driver Catches Customers’ Free Food Scheme and Walks Away With Lunch

May 7, 2026
Trending

“You just die?”: X Post About Cancer and No Health Insurance Goes Viral and the Internet Has a Lot to Say

May 7, 2026
Culture

“I’m Not Proud Of It”: Viral TikToker Shares The Backstory of Her Eight Arrests

May 7, 2026
Culture

TikToker Claims a Four-Ingredient Home Remedy Cures Strep Throat in Three Days — Doctors Say Not So Fast

May 6, 2026
Advertisement