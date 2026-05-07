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“Ugly and Evil”: Boyfriend’s Verdict on His Girlfriend’s Maine Coon Has Reddit Firmly on the Cat’s Side

11:02 AM CDT on May 7, 2026

Boyfriend calls partner's cat ugly

Maine Coons are some of the most majestic cat species| Reddit/equilateralguy

A white Maine Coon with unusually long pointed ears and a permanently unimpressed expression is going viral on Reddit after her owner's boyfriend called her evil and ugly — and the comment section had strong feelings about that

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The post was uploaded on r/mildlyinfuriating, where the owner shared her frustration over the insults her boyfriend kept throwing at her cat. The owner wrote, "She’s not she’s a sweetheart and all of these allegations and lies he spreads about my baby breaks my heart".

The cat is a white Maine Coon with unusually long, pointed ears and a resting expression that could silence a room.

The cat looks less like a house pet and more like something that belongs on a coat of arms. Reddit's verdict was the opposite of the boyfriend's — commenter after commenter came to the cat's defense.

Maine Coons are among the oldest and largest domestic cat breeds in North America. According to the Cat Fanciers' Association, they are widely regarded as one of the most visually distinctive breeds in existence, recognized by their tufted ears, lion-like manes, and intense expressions. The serious expression the boyfriend called ugly is widely considered a hallmark of the breed and a feature many Maine Coon owners find endearing.

The ears are equally striking — tufted beyond the tip and tapering to a sharp point, they sit high on the head and amplify the cat's already intense expression. The combination of white fur, angular features and tufted ears gives the cat an appearance that reads as genuinely majestic.

Reddit's response was overwhelmingly in the cat's favor. Several cat owners were offended by the insults to the kitty. One commenter wrote, "He definitely needs a proper crown for his majestic head. Gorgeous kitty. (Def got some evil in him though.)."

Another said, "He's not wrong about the evil part, those ears are like a villain's twirling mustache. Wouldn't call her ugly though, and I'm a dog person.."

A third disagreed with the boyfriend's hatred as well: "She looks grumpy and maybe a bit mischievous. Honestly nothing new to cats. But ugly and evil? No I honestly think shes adorable. Also I love her ears."

And while the boyfriend has kept his opinions loud, the cat has offered no response. It does not appear to need one. Any Maine Coon owner will confirm that the face tells you everything you need to know. This one's face has been doing the talking since birth, as it is doing now — pointed ears forward, expression unchanged, entirely unbothered by the controversy surrounding her.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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