Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

TikToker Claims a Four-Ingredient Home Remedy Cures Strep Throat in Three Days — Doctors Say Not So Fast

10:48 AM CDT on May 6, 2026

Is the cure for sore throats really that simple

TikToker’s Four-Ingredient Sore Throat Remedy Has Parents Convinced. |

|Image credits: @dalilaramirez9423/TikTok

TikToker Dalila Ramirez says a mixture of lime, cayenne pepper, salt and honey can clear a sore throat in three days — strep included — and her video has parents paying close attention.

Featured Video

"As soon as my kids tell me they have a sore throat or that they can't swallow, this is my immediate go-to," Ramirez said in the clip. She adds honey, salt, pepper, and lime juice. She said in the video that both a sore throat and strep throat would resolve within three days of using the remedy.

While some were convinced, others were still curious. One viewer wrote: "We usually gargle salt water — we'll try this next time." Another was already mid-crisis: "Just tested positive for strep yesterday and I can't swallow sheeeeeeet. It hurts so bad." A third suggested a simpler recipe: "My mom only does the lime with honey."

Science provides some support for Ramirez's recipe for sore throat. There's a good reason why honey has been used for ages as a sore throat treatment. Honey's antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties allow it to coat and soothe an irritated throat. The CDC has noted honey as a useful remedy particularly when a sore throat is accompanied by a cough.

The CDC and pediatric health organizations warn that honey should never be given to infants under one year old due to the risk of Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that can cause infant botulism.

According to UCLA Health, capsaicin, the chemical that gives peppers their heat, inhibits pain receptors and combats inflammation. Gargling cayenne in warm water can help relieve throat pain, but open sores in the mouth rule it out. According to New Health Advisor, the combination of salt and lime has antibacterial and astringent characteristics that reduce swelling and flush irritants.

The strep claim, though, is where the recipe runs into a wall. Strep throat is a bacterial infection caused by group A Streptococcus, and antibiotics are the only treatment the CDC recommends to clear the infection and prevent complications.

Untreated strep can lead to acute rheumatic fever and kidney complications, according to medical authorities. "There is no natural method that can protect you from complications from strep," Dr. Kai told SingleCare.

Home remedies can ease pain while the body fights, but only antibiotics kill the bacteria. Strep requires antibiotics, and most people feel better within 24 hours of starting them. Without a prescription, patients stay contagious for two to three weeks and risk serious consequences.

According to the Mayo Clinic, spicy and acidic foods can irritate the throat during a strep infection — cayenne and lime, two key ingredients in Ramirez's recipe, fall into both categories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

“I Won’t Raise a Bully”: TikTok Mom Has the Internet Cheering After Confronting Her Son Over His Behavior in School

May 7, 2026
Culture

Man Wants to Stop Dining With His Mom at Mexican Restaurants Over Her Mispronunciations — Reddit Says He Is “Acting Like a Teenager”

May 7, 2026
Culture

“Ugly and Evil”: Boyfriend’s Verdict on His Girlfriend’s Maine Coon Has Reddit Firmly on the Cat’s Side

May 7, 2026
Culture

“You Ain’t Gonna Play Me”: TikTok Uber Eats Driver Catches Customers’ Free Food Scheme and Walks Away With Lunch

May 7, 2026
Trending

“You just die?”: X Post About Cancer and No Health Insurance Goes Viral and the Internet Has a Lot to Say

May 7, 2026
Culture

“I’m Not Proud Of It”: Viral TikToker Shares The Backstory of Her Eight Arrests

May 7, 2026
Advertisement