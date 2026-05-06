TikToker Claims a Four-Ingredient Home Remedy Cures Strep Throat in Three Days — Doctors Say Not So Fast

TikToker Dalila Ramirez says a mixture of lime, cayenne pepper, salt and honey can clear a sore throat in three days — strep included — and her video has parents paying close attention.

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"As soon as my kids tell me they have a sore throat or that they can't swallow, this is my immediate go-to," Ramirez said in the clip. She adds honey, salt, pepper, and lime juice. She said in the video that both a sore throat and strep throat would resolve within three days of using the remedy.

While some were convinced, others were still curious. One viewer wrote: "We usually gargle salt water — we'll try this next time." Another was already mid-crisis: "Just tested positive for strep yesterday and I can't swallow sheeeeeeet. It hurts so bad." A third suggested a simpler recipe: "My mom only does the lime with honey."

Science provides some support for Ramirez's recipe for sore throat. There's a good reason why honey has been used for ages as a sore throat treatment. Honey's antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties allow it to coat and soothe an irritated throat. The CDC has noted honey as a useful remedy particularly when a sore throat is accompanied by a cough.

The CDC and pediatric health organizations warn that honey should never be given to infants under one year old due to the risk of Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that can cause infant botulism.

According to UCLA Health, capsaicin, the chemical that gives peppers their heat, inhibits pain receptors and combats inflammation. Gargling cayenne in warm water can help relieve throat pain, but open sores in the mouth rule it out. According to New Health Advisor, the combination of salt and lime has antibacterial and astringent characteristics that reduce swelling and flush irritants.

The strep claim, though, is where the recipe runs into a wall. Strep throat is a bacterial infection caused by group A Streptococcus, and antibiotics are the only treatment the CDC recommends to clear the infection and prevent complications.

Get lemon/lime and put in warm water. Add some honey if you have.



You can drink this at intervals.

It’s a good way to stay hydrated.

And it also prevents sore dry throat.

It will NOT harm you if you try it out.



Wear socks, hand gloves and a headwarmer to stay warm. It’s okay. — OurFaveOnlineDoc ?? ?? (@OurFavOnlineDoc) January 11, 2025

Untreated strep can lead to acute rheumatic fever and kidney complications, according to medical authorities. "There is no natural method that can protect you from complications from strep," Dr. Kai told SingleCare.

Home remedies can ease pain while the body fights, but only antibiotics kill the bacteria. Strep requires antibiotics, and most people feel better within 24 hours of starting them. Without a prescription, patients stay contagious for two to three weeks and risk serious consequences.

According to the Mayo Clinic, spicy and acidic foods can irritate the throat during a strep infection — cayenne and lime, two key ingredients in Ramirez's recipe, fall into both categories