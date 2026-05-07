A TikToker is going viral after sharing the backstory behind her eight arrests in a candid video on her account. The woman clarified that she was “not proud” of her criminal record. The reason she shared it was in response to her followers' request on the social media forum.

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Lacy Dawn Ramey is a popular influencer who goes by ‘@.tattedmama44 on TikTok. She actively shares food recipes, product reviews, and excerpts from her life.

A previous video apparently surprised her followers enough that they requested the full backstory — which she delivered in a follow-up clip. In a new video, the viral TikToker shared her experience from the beginning to her last arrest record.

@.tattedmama44 Replying to @Kayla From childhood to adulthood… I was once a FELON. Yes. Am I proud? Hell no. But that girl made me THIS WOMAN! ?? ♬ Criminal - Britney Spears

The backstory began with a bit of her own background. The TikToker claimed she didn’t have a great environment growing up.

She lacked good role models, but the TikToker claimed she took complete responsibility for the choices she’d made to date.

It was these choices in her life that made her the woman she’s grown to be today. The woman did mention that some hold it over her head to this day. To that, she responded, “I own everything I ever did.”

Where It All Started: Her First Arrest at Age 12

According to Ramey, her first arrest occurred at age 12 at a retail store she identified as Coles. To maintain her alleged friend’s privacy, she refused to name the individual because she said sharing this story was “her choice” and not her friend’s.

Ramey said she did not steal anything and was shocked when police confronted both her and her companion.

Ramey said her companion had concealed seven T-shirts under their own clothing. When they were caught, they were both arrested, but were not sent to jail since they were minors. While her friend was scrutinized by their parent, the viral TikToker revealed she’s banned for life from the establishment.

Onto arrest number two, according to the TikToker, she was a “wild teen” with a rebel streak. She was at a hotel party with many others and claimed she was caught for underage drinking.

The viral TikToker doesn’t remember getting a ticket for it, but does remember doing community service in the aftermath of her arrest.

Ramey said her third arrest occurred around the time she met her ex-husband — she was 14 at the time. The TikToker mentioned that she and her ex-husband were addicted to the illegal drug ‘ecstasy.’

@.tattedmama44 Your past does NOT define your future. You can wake up & chose to make better choices & be a better person ANY day. I went through a lot of minor setbacks fora major comeback! & THAT is something I’ll always be proud of. ?? ♬ original sound - Tatted Mama?

To fund the habit, Ramey said she and her ex-husband would steal items and pawn them for drug money. The ruse would consist of the duo and another friend of his. In each scenario, since her ex-husband could drive, he’d usually be the getaway driver.

All three eventually got caught after police began investigating. However, she claimed that only her ex-husband was arrested and charged. The fourth arrest was just before she became a legal adult, at 17-years-old.

This time, she was arrested for assault and battery and charged as a juvenile. For context, the TikToker revealed that she was jumped, and the incident was in self-defense.

She explained, saying, “They tried to jump me, and they got beat up. And they called the cops! How is that fair?”

Because the people who jumped her didn’t show up, she was not charged, and the DA at the time dropped the charges.

But arrest number five, which was similar to this one, ended in her getting charged for assault and battery. At this point, she was tried as an adult.

The Last Chapter: What Led to Arrest Number Eight

The sixth time she was arrested was because of embezzlement, which landed her the legal status of a felon. The TikToker clarified that currently, she’s not a legal felon. Although she didn’t get prison, she was given deferred probation for three years.

While completing her deferred probation, the woman was arrested once more for assault and battery and was “almost sent to prison.” The TikToker claimed that it was a very serious issue at the time.

But the woman who was supposed to show up in court did not. And she credited her guy friend for it. This was the seventh arrest and was reduced to a disorderly misdemeanor.

Finally, arrest number eight, which took place 11 years ago, is most renowned amongst her followers. According to the TikToker, she was involved in an escort scam, which ended with her robbing the individual involved.

She was arrested and charged with solicitation — avoiding the felony charge that could have carried a much longer sentence.

The reason for her involvement in this reportedly 4-month-long scheme was because of the bills she had to pay. During this time, the woman was already involved in multiple legal troubles and had to pay off legal fees for the different attorneys at the time.

In the aftermath, she had but one thing to say: “Again, I am not proud of any of those…Everything I am today is because of everything I went through all those years ago.” The video had attracted significant engagement since being posted.