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“It Was Already Watching Him”: Engineer’s Viral Clip Reveals Leopard Hidden in Plain Sight at 100× Zoom

9:49 AM CDT on May 6, 2026

A man was unknowingly locked in a staring contest with a leopard

A man was unknowingly locked in a staring contest with a leopard. |

|Image Credit: |Instagram/ @safariwithhemantdabi

A wildlife photographer pointed his camera at a grassy hillside and zoomed in 100 times. He locked eyes with a leopard — one that had been watching him long before he noticed. Posted to r/interestingasfuck, the video attracted significant attention across Reddit and X.

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At first the footage showed an unremarkable hillside at standard zoom — then the camera pulled in 100 times and a leopard's face emerged from the shadow and rock, completely still, already staring directly at the lens.

Reddit and X filled with users trying to spot the leopard without the zoom assist. One user wrote: "It's scary and all, but that 100× zoom is quite something tbh."

Another offered a theory on how the leopard may have spotted him first: "Might be just seeing the reflection off the lens — how snipers get spotted sometimes." A third noted the physics of the encounter: "He would also have been a moving silhouette on the peak. Still a remarkable distance to notice."

Leopards are ambush predators. Their spotted coats — rosettes on a tawny base — break up their outline against rock, dry grass, and shadow with extraordinary precision. Their eyesight, which researchers estimate is six to eight times stronger than human vision, makes them even more formidable in low light.

Wildlife photographer Inger Vandyke, who spent 25 years tracking snow leopards, recalled a similar experience: "I was left wondering how many I might have walked past without knowing they are actually there".

In a separate instance, in February 2025, a photograph by wildlife photographer Hemant Dabi resurfaced on social media. At first glance the image showed nothing unusual — zooming in revealed a leopard that had been there the whole time

"That is some camouflage — had to zoom in, took ages to spot it," one user wrote at the time. "I would have been easy prey," wrote another.

The difference between the two is the point: in Dabi's photo, a human found the leopard — in this clip, the leopard had already found the human.

According to the IUCN Red List, leopards are classified as vulnerable — they are solitary and largely nocturnal, surviving through stealth and careful observation from concealment.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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