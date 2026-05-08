Redditors Are Pointing Out Existing Technologies That Could Become Serious Problems in the Future

Redditors have highlighted existing future technologies worth worrying about.

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The discussion covered a wide range of topics! The discussion included cars, AI, drones, and humanoid robots. As technology continues to advance, so do concerns about its impact.

Humanity has certainly come a long way, thanks to the inventions of advanced machines, which have made life more efficient and convenient.

From our phones and navigation systems to actual robots that have real problem-solving capabilities. We’re living in an era of rapid technological advancement.

In a related discussion, a Reddit post prompted several responses about the existing high-tech advancements that could turn problematic in the future. This follows ongoing concerns about emerging technologies.

While conspiracy theorists might imagine an I, Robot-like scenario, realists pointed out some rather concerning observations. Some of these concerns addressed privacy, while others made fellow Redditors contemplate ethics in tech.

Let’s begin with the built-in advancements in cars. A netizen pointed out, “Cameras in cars are pointed inwards, and all other telemetry.”

A fellow netizen responded by suggesting, “In the future, your own car will arrest you, lock the doors, and drive you straight to jail.”

An individual on the social media platform shared an incident during which their car “tattled” to an insurance company. The person shared, “My car literally tattled on me to my insurance company for ‘hard braking,' I was avoiding a deer…”

One more said, “Black Boxes in cars. Cars already have some of this technology; eventually, every car will have it, and the information will be sold to insurance and warranty companies.” Likewise, many pointed to technologies already built into modern cars.

Existing Future Technology Issues With Deepfakes, AI, and Drones

Redditors also discussed artificial intelligence that’s caused a buzz among tech experts.

The heart of the algorithm is problem-solving. It can literally do anything, from coming up with a new recipe to writing an assignment and even creating a hyper-realistic image.

Many content creators and musicians in the entertainment industry have been scrutinizing this part. AI can create something known as ‘Deep-fake videos’, which compromises the integrity of the individual involved.

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A Redditor highlighted the concept in a thread of the original Reddit post. And said, “Way too many people are comfortable posting media online, not realizing how easy it is to take a video, strip the audio, and train a model to replicate the voice.”

This very same technology is being reportedly used while scamming folks for money. Another Redditor claimed, “There have been scams at my retail chain where AI tools are used to mimic managers/regionals to call the store and ask keyholders to empty the safe and deposit the cash offsite.”

One more said, “We’re getting dangerously close to a world where seeing something is no longer proof that it happened.”

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Similarly, military drones were also mentioned by many netizens. A person claimed, “I keep saying this—the idea of drones widely used against civilian populations is a nightmare we can barely comprehend.”

A Redditor responded in a thread, saying, “Whoever comes up with the best solution to defend against autonomous drones is going to make a fortune.” Although critics continue to express concerns, those responsible for these technologies continue to strongly defend them.