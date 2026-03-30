The creator of the bizarre breakout hit Fruit Love Island crashed out after backlash against generative AI led to a rash of video removals. The owner of "AI Cinema" accounts on TikTok and YouTube posted a string of videos cussing out those they blame for their tanking view counts.

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This course of action doesn't appear to be solving their problem.

Fruit Love Island in trouble

Fruit Love Island—a series of Love Island parody videos generated by text-to-video models often called "AI"—started taking off in late February. They feature anthropomorphic fruit characters entangled in highly dramatic situations, often involving infidelity revealed by babies born as the wrong produce item.

After their popularity skyrocketed, these videos became the definition of "AI slop" among critics of programs like Sora. Posts routinely draw both tens of millions of views and many hate comments.

If the creator of the series is correct, the hate recently escalated to mass reporting campaigns that led this person to post expletive-laden threats to end the show altogether.

AI Love Island fruit account goes on a rant on TikTok after most of its videos with millions of views were taken down within the past day



pic.twitter.com/AXiOukUfb4 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 25, 2026

In a string of angry TikTok videos, @ai.cinema021 railed against "ai hating [expletive]" after "like half of my videos got removed," claiming that "these people spam reported my videos." They further threatened to "use so much [expletive] ai and use all ur [expletive] clean water," referencing common concerns about water usage by "AI" data centers.

The creator's ire soon turned on their fans, screaming at them for unfollowing the account due to a lack of new uploads.

"ILL BURN DOWN THE LOVE ISLAND VILLA IF I LOSE ANY MORE FOLLOWERS," they promised.

As of Monday, the TikTok account remains up, but only contains 10 episodes. The rage videos are also gone, but screenshots remain of the latest crashout post that declares the end of the series.

"Threatening to make everyone's lives better"

Among critics of generative AI, the end of Fruit Love Island comes as a significant victory. On X, people largely celebrated the news and/or mocked the creator's public meltdown.

"BULLYING WORKS," cried @DatChaosGuy with a celebratory gif.

User @wariocolosseum summarized these events as "creator of fruit love island is threatening to make everyone's lives better."

"Lmao live by the AI slop, die by the AI slop," wrote @DAKKADAKKA1.

"Bro thinks people really care if he shuts down his AI-generated series or not. I'm crying," said @senpaio3o.

Even those who don't support the campaign to end the series don't seem to love it, exactly.

"Why can't you all just let people enjoy something?" @ItsTragik asked. "If you don't like it then don't watch it, problem solved, I think Fruit Love Island isn't too bad, I mean it's not amazing but it's ok, just let people enjoy things."

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