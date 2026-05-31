“Who Exactly Told Her That Lie?”: Meghan Markle’s Plans to Expand Into Beauty and Fashion Have X Divided

In a recent clip that has been going viral on X (formerly Twitter), one gets to see the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, in an interview speaking about her brand, As Ever. In an answer, Markle said that she would not put beauty or fashion “out of the mix” when it comes to ideas on how to expand her new lifestyle brand.

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The comments drew sharp reactions from several users on X who questioned Markle's fashion credibility — though coverage from fashion publications and documented consumer behavior tells a different story.

The X account @XOQueenEsther, which shared the clip, wrote, “Who exactly told her that lie?”

The user took it even further to attack the fashion sense of the duchess as they also said: “Nobody’s looking at her for beauty, nobody’s looking at her for fashion — unless we’re calling ill-fitting, wrinkled beige curtains, greasy hair, patchy spray tan, overloaded bronzer & dried skin a trend.”

Meghan Markle out here claiming people associate her with beauty and fashion… like, who exactly told her that lie? ? Nobody’s looking at her for beauty, nobody’s looking at her for fashion -unless we’re calling ill-fitting, wrinkled beige curtains, greasy hair, patchy spray… pic.twitter.com/layyIVqptH — Queen Esther (@XOQueenEsther) March 3, 2026

An X user wrote: “She has zero self-awareness of how people really see her.” Another said, “She makes everything up.” A third described Markle’s sense of self with “She simply has no understanding of clothes or what suits her. She refuses to accept help because she thinks she knows better than others.” But there are several reports that prove otherwise.

For example, a Grazia report spoke of “the Meghan effect”, which means that whatever the duchess wears often sells out very quickly, thanks to her fans. Markle is also known to support female-owned beauty brands like the Cesta Collective. Meanwhile, when it comes to her personal style, one can often see her wearing clothes from luxury brands without all the buzz surrounding their names, like St. Agni and POSSE.

On X, though, a user felt fit to say, “She is amazing in her own mind.” Another sharply took down her hairstyle and noted: “[Her] natural hair [is] damaged from constant straightening and extensions.” However, if one looks at coverage from fashion magazines like Hola, Markle's middle part, California waves and signature brown hair have everyone talking, as did her natural hair in childhood. Who to trust in such a scenario? Your call.

Meghan Markle's wedding hair was the worst I have ever seen for a Royal Wedding



Exposed bobby pins, a basic messy bun, fly-aways, greasy looking hair



Can you believe this cost $13,000 & paid by Charles pic.twitter.com/JGrI2oOaY7 — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) May 19, 2026

Many commenters objected to Markle's suggestion that she is widely associated with beauty and fashion — one wrote that her influence extended only to people they described as “dimwitted.”

On the other hand, there might be some truth to these harsh comments because, according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, “Judging by the numbers, people are more interested in her than the As Ever brand.” So she has to milk her personality and its links to her brand in order for it to be successful in the long run.