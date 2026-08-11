Someone introduced their best friend to their new partner, only to receive an unexpectedly harsh text afterward. After a great day of hanging out as a group, they received a text message that broke their heart. They shared it on the Reddit sub r/MidlyInfuriating, and the Reddit community offered the support their friend did not.

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“I finally introduced my best friend to the guy I’m dating,” the post starts. “I’ve been dating this guy for a couple of weeks now so I wanted to introduce him to my close friend. We went to a gaming convention together and the entire night was great until we went back home and that’s the first text I received from my friend.”

Attached to the post was a screenshot of the text message. “His hair is greasy, the tan fried his skin, his fingers are infected (probably because of biting) and he’s just really hideous and unpleasant to look at,” it read. The friend didn’t hold back and said exactly how they felt about him.

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“He’s got the pharaoh facial structure and he’s built like a WWE doll,” the text message continues. “I wouldn’t look twice at him. No offense.”

The poster appeared to take offense to the message. They shared the exchange on Reddit, and many commenters criticized the friend’s response.

Reddit Users Questioned the Friend’s Harsh Response

A few people tried to make light of the situation. “Yeah but they said no offense, so that means you're allowed to say whatever you want on the front end. (Kidding obviously),” joked one Reddit user. Another added, “Respectfully, (proceeds to destroy everything about you).”

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Others didn’t understand some of the insults used. “’Pharaoh facial structure?’ Who says shit like that? Was this meant to be an insult, like saying someone’s got a Habsburg jaw?” asked one person. Another replied to their comment, “I’ve never heard of that phrase in my life, and I’m old. Would love to know more.” Even an Egyptian user in the comments had no idea what it meant.

Someone else added, “Pharaoh Facial Structure and WWF Build are high praise. It’s definitely your friends’ jobs to cover your blind spots when you meet someone new, but this ain’t it. I detect envy.”

Others also criticized the friend’s comments. “Your friend is jealous, no 'friend' would talk about their partner's date like this unless there's something else going on behind the scenes,” one person wrote. Someone replied to them, “Yeah, there is no chance I would say this to a friend. I don't care if I find my friend's boyfriend is attractive, only that he is nice to be around and treats my friend well. I have given feedback to a friend that I wasn't sure they were the right fit, but never over text and in a softer, delicate way.”

Many commenters criticized the friend for the way they described the new boyfriend, while others questioned whether the harsh message revealed deeper issues in the friendship.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the text exchange, which was shared by the original poster on Reddit.