An alleged police officer’s conduct and judgment are being questioned in Liverpool after he appears to arrest a mother who refused to leave her son’s side after he was accused of stealing from a neighbor.

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According to X user @WesleyWinterYT, who shared a clip of the interaction, the 13-year-old boy had allegedly been accused of stealing garden keys from a neighboring family’s garden keys. The police officer appears to have come to the neighborhood at what looks like sundown to address the situation. In the clip, the boy can be seen standing nearby barefoot while his mother remains close to him as the officer speaks with him. The officer then tells her to “move away,” but she calmly says no because the officer was speaking to her 13-year-old son. The officer continues telling her to move away, and she continues to respond with “no.”

A Polish mother was arrested after refusing to leave her 13 year old son unattended with a police officer in Liverpool. Her son had been accused by a Nigerian family living in social housing of stealing garden keys, an allegation he denies.



The officer later threatened to pepper… pic.twitter.com/qn7rAtG034 — WesleyWinter (@WesleyWinterYT) August 9, 2026

Officer Pushes Mom After She Refuses to Move Away From Her Son

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After the mom refuses to comply with the officer’s instructions, even though she isn’t standing directly next to him or her son and is simply within close proximity to all of them, the officer walks over to her and proceeds to push her.

He then gives her another good push and yells, “Move away!” She continues to tell him she’s not going to leave and signals that she’s recording the entire interaction.

He pushes her again and she then walks out of the camera’s view. The officer then returns to her son and grabs his arm, but the mom re-emerges after seeing this and walks closer, prompting the officer to push her away again.

It sounds like she then warns the officer, “Don’t snatch my son,” after he grabs his arm. The officer then continues to hold onto the mom’s arms as she repeatedly questions him, asking, “Are you stupid?” multiple times. Moments later, the officer threatens to pepper spray her before proceeding to place her under arrest.

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In follow-up posts, the X user claims the officer proceeded to put the boy in his van while he was still barefoot. The user also claims the boy’s parents later accused the officer of breaking their son’s wrist, and a photo was also shared that allegedly shows the boy at the hospital with his arm getting bandaged up.

3. His parents later took him to hospital with a broken wrist, allegedly caused by the arresting officer pic.twitter.com/on6aYrJNZT — WesleyWinter (@WesleyWinterYT) August 9, 2026

Given the context shared in the clip, it wasn’t surprising that many commenters were outraged by what they saw. “This Liverpool police officer needs to be fired because no, unless the parent is actively interfering, she should not be subject to this violent behavior. Plus the kid being treated and breaking his wrist needs to be investigated,” one person commented.

Another X user questioned, “What even are the police in England now?” adding, “So many videos highlighting their complete incompetence in the role. What requirements do they need to pass these days to be enrolled? What does their conflict management training involve? Seems like madness.”

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the interaction, the boy’s alleged injury or the claims made in follow-up posts. The details are based on the video and information shared by the X user who posted it.