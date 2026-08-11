Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

‘Absolute Legend’: Football Teammates Cheer After Player Sings Andrea Bocelli Ballad at Team Meal

3:36 PM CDT on August 11, 2026

Football Player Sings Andrea Bocelli Song, Teammates Cheer

Football Player Sings Andrea Bocelli Song, Teammates Cheer

|Image Credit: X/@DudespostingWs

A video on X shows the authentic reaction of an entire football team the moment one of their teammates stood up to sing a near-perfect rendition of Andrea Bocelli's Italian ballad, “Con Te Partirò.” What really stood out was the look of absolute shock on their faces as he sang, then the pure excitement and cheer that followed immediately after.

Featured Video

Nearly all the teammates had their phone out recording the performance, some with their hands over their mouths in disbelief, as if they were learning of his hidden talent for the first time. One commenter wrote, "THIS is the true meaning of 'boys will be boys'." The video captures the teammates supporting their fellow player after his performance.

Teammates Cheer as Football Player Sings Andrea Bocelli Song During Team Meal

Advertisement

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and performed in nine complete operas. The performance prompted an enthusiastic reaction from his teammates.

His powerful voice captivated every team player in the room, many of whom appeared surprised by their teammate's singing ability. What's more is he gave this performance during a team meal, catching everyone off guard.

Image Credit: X/@DudespostingWs

Although it was probably meant as a huge joke for the boys to let off some steam, his teammates responded by cheering and applauding after he finished.

Advertisement

This X user wrote, "Hell yeah Chance just turned the team meal into a full opera concert and the boys gave him the standing ovation he deserved. Absolute legend."

This video also serves as a reminder of what having a healthy support system can do for your self-esteem and confidence.

Another commenter wrote, "SPORTS AND WORK ARE THE ULTIMATE CATALYSTS OF UNITY."

Commenters praised the players for supporting their teammate during the performance.

Advertisement

The video ends with the player's teammates cheering and applauding after his performance. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities of the players or the circumstances surrounding the video.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

‘He’s Just Really Hideous’ — Friend’s Brutal Text After Meeting New Boyfriend Sparks Debate on Reddit

August 11, 2026
Trending

Woman Chases Rolling Car After Forgetting to Put It in Park—’She Had Plenty of Time’

August 11, 2026
Trending

Woman Trashes Gas Station Before Climbing Through Broken Door—’You Think I Care?’

August 11, 2026
Trending

Police Officer Pushes Mom During Tense Encounter Over Her 13-Year-Old Son — ‘Don’t Snatch My Son’

August 11, 2026
Trending

Jamaican Man Says ‘The American Dream Is Dead’ After Car Is Repossessed—’I’m About to Self-Deport’

August 11, 2026
Trending

‘The Girl Lost Her Mind’: Woman Confronts Boyfriend Over Suspected Cheating—Then Realizes Her Mistake

August 11, 2026
Advertisement