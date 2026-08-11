‘Every Time I Say I’m From the United States People Look at Me With Disdain’: American Man’s Japan Video Has Internet Divided on Who the Problem Is

A Reddit post in r/TikTokCringe shared a video, originally posted to X by @GBC_Press, showing a man recording himself in Japan describing negative reactions he says he's received for being American.

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In the video, he said, "Every single time that I say that I'm from the United States, people look at me with disdain and disgust, and I have to explain myself every time."

He said he had experienced similar reactions in Europe, saying, "The same thing applies. It is embarrassing at this point. I have no words for it anymore. It's just disgusting and embarrassing." He did not identify specific incidents, locations or what prompted the reactions.

An American young man: “I’m in Japan, and when I say I’m American, people look at me with contempt and hatred. Wherever I go, people look at me with hatred. We Americans are now humiliated around the world.” pic.twitter.com/lb33F51r8E — GBC (@GBC_Press) August 9, 2026

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Several replies pushed back on the man's claim about behaviors toward Americans in Japan specifically. One commenter wrote, "No they don't, I was in Japan about two months ago and they love Americans. I'm guessing this guy is just a prick."

Another described a recent trip to Europe without encountering any such treatment. They wrote, "I was just in Spain and Portugal and didn't run into any of this when talking with locals or European tourists. Only time politics came up they talked to me with the assumption that I also thought Trump is a lunatic, and they were correct."

One commenter suggested the reactions the man described were about him personally rather than his nationality. They wrote, "The guy in the video seems like the type to be upset about the treatment he's getting but doesn't realize it has nothing to do with being American, it's just being him."

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However, there were some who agreed with the man making the video. One Redditor, describing themselves as Canadian, shared their own experience with a neighbor from America.

They wrote, "This year for July 4th, he put up a massive American flag hanging off the front of his house. Now, I don't want to judge someone for flying their country's flag, but that is exactly what happened. 'You see all this sh-t happening and now you choose to be patriotic?' So, yes, I know he's not the government, but I also am leery of anyone who appears to support the current States of Embarrassment."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific interactions described by the man in this video, including where in Japan or Europe they occurred or who was involved. The details above reflect his account as shared on X and Reddit. The Daily Dot could not independently confirm the man's identity