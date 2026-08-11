A video filmed inside a Wendy’s shows a customer arguing with employees after she is told the register is closed. In it, a customer begins berating employees at the coffee chain because she is unable to order her food at a register.

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"This motherf***** right here," the woman says, pointing at an employee. "He told me I can't order, the register close."

She continues to complain that she cannot order even though she and her child are hungry. She pans the camera to where all of the self-serve kiosks are off, and then insults a food delivery driver that is just minding their business waiting to pick up an order.

She continues yelling at the employee as he moves around the restaurant. At one point, her young child can be heard off-camera saying "Let’s Just Go to Popeyes."

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However, the woman is not listening. She continues to yell at the employee to come over and take her order, saying "I don't give a f*** if it's two people in here."

When her child tries to tell her again to just go to Popeye's she says, "No, f*** Popeye's. I want Wendy's."

Black girl berating fast food employees because she can't order her food



They stay polite and explain that the register is closed do to staffing issues



Her child even knew better and tried to get her to leave by saying



"lets just go to Popeyes "



Is this the behavior that… pic.twitter.com/p4aY749kQt — White Trash (@WhyHateWhite) August 11, 2026

Commenters react to the child's attempts to defuse the situation

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Many in the comments bring up how the child is trying to mitigate the situation to no avail, which is not healthy. "Pray for the child, thats a f***** up way to grow up with this thing as a parent," said one X commenter.

Other commenters shared their views about confrontations between customers and employees. Commenters argued that the employee was not responsible for the register being closed.

"If berating someone for something this petty then you are a pathetic person and you have very low self esteem. Don’t take your problems out on others," one user wrote.

"If she had a bank card she could just order at kiosk or thru the app but her dumb broke sorry butt just wanna be ignorant and a problem. Businesses need to stand behind employees who tell ppl like her to to leave and do t come back," another X user said.

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Because it is posted on X, many-the original post included--try to make it about race. But it is not. As one user said, 'All colors have complainers among us. Don't make this about race. I have videos of white individuals complaining the same way at restaurants."

Some commenters argued that the woman's behavior should not be attributed to race. Some commenters argued that attributing individual behavior to race can reinforce stereotypes. That has nothing to do with the woman's behavior in this video.

During the confrontation, the child repeatedly tells the woman they should go to Popeyes.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident beyond what is shown in the video. The article is based on the footage and comments shared by users on X.