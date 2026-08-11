‘This Is Ridiculous!’: A Viral TikTok Shows a Woman Catching Her Butter Brand Short-Weighing Every Stick

A woman fumed after weighing a stick of unsalted Organic butter on a scale and found it less than the labeled weight. She documented her findings and shared them with her followers on TikTok, sparking outrage.

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According to the caption shared by @mistidlc on TikTok, she purchased four sticks of Nature’s Promise organic butter, each weighing 4 oz (113 g). It was when she weighed all of them that she realized that none of them matched the weight marketed on the packaging.

Instead of 113 grams, the scale read 105 grams for every stick of butter she tested. Throughout her video, the woman fumes, saying, “This is ridiculous!” In her caption, she called the 8-gram difference ‘unacceptable.”

@mistidlc It’s honestly unacceptable. We should be able to actually sue these companies for false advertisement and charging us and not giving us what we pay for.. This is the natures promise organic butter. I bought 4 four packs and not one of the sticks was 113 g… so if you bake, make sure that you are not relying on what the manufacturer is saying the weight is ♬ original sound - yosoyari

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She said, “We should be actually able to sue these companies for false advertising and charging us, and not giving us what we pay for.” She also cautioned bakers against trusting the manufacturers about weight.

Her documented experience gained over 723,000 views and sparked similar outrage over the misrepresentation. In the comments, a TikTok user did the math and alleged that corporations save about 16 million grams of butter every year.

They agreed with the TikToker's concern about being charged for weight the product doesn't actually contain. Considering that, the TikTok commenter said, “Weight matters when that is what you are basing your price on when selling to customers.”

Another shared the woman’s outrage, saying, “OUTRAGEOUS! Like butter isn’t already expensive.” One more pointed out, “If you were one penny short, they wouldn’t sell it to you, but they can steal product from us.”

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X Demanded Accountability as The Woman Fumes

@WallStreetApes on X did some research and found that the butter is technically supposed to be weighed without the wrapper. The account further advised against referring to the weight on the casing.

Despite the account’s clarification, users on X were not very convinced and seemed to side with the woman from the video. They each demanded accountability from manufacturers and big companies.

A user urged, “There needs to be accountability of companies to a minimum: label the food correctly in weight.” They added, “Stop giving these companies an opportunity to cheat us out.”

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Some even claimed that perhaps there was a problem with the scale and not the butter itself. An individual asked, “(The scale) might be off, or the wrapper’s heavier than expected, but if multiple sticks are constantly short like that, net weight claims start looking shaky.”

In a follow-up video, the TikToker said she confirmed the issue wasn't with the scale, but with the butter's labeling itself.