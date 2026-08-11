Ship Worker Shows Month-Long Work Schedule and Commute

A worker's video documenting his unusual commute has viewers discussing what it is like to spend up to a month working on a ship. In it, the man takes viewers on his "unusual commute" to his "unusual job." What is the job? Well, he works on large ships, and he can be gone for up to a month at times.

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The video is a timeline of his commute, starting with him leaving his house and heading to the train station. From Jamaica Station, he transfers to the AirTrain to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

At the airport, he takes a flight to New Orleans. At the airport, he and a few other coworkers wait for a transit van to pick them up. The group drives to the company office, where they switch vans before continuing to Port Fourchon. The video ends with him arriving at the port at midnight local time, where the caption on the video says that he will be working for a month straight.

This guy works on large ships. When he goes he’s gone for up to a month. To him it beats a 5 day a week 9-5. I’m guessing it pays well too. Could you do this kind of work? I could. pic.twitter.com/QS7rERQ8y1 — Richie Rich (@gofishh77) August 10, 2026

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Viewers discuss the demands of the unusual commute

"That kind of schedule definitely is not for everyone but I can see the appeal honestly. A month on and then real time off sounds better than the daily grind for a lot of people. Jobs like that probably do pay well given the sacrifice of being away that long. Respect to anyone who can handle that lifestyle," a user commented.

Others in the comments relayed their own stories about similar positions, in varying levels of fondness and annoyance.

"Head offshore. Arrive. Lock into a saturation system with 5 other guys in a space about the size of a motorhome. Go to work. Come back out. Travel back home. Spend time at home until the next one. Repeat. Typical Sat is about 30 days. My longest was 51. Yep, it sucked," said one.

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Others said they wished they could do this type of work, with one user saying, "I’d love doing something like this. To[sic] old now, perhaps in another lifetime."

The schedule requires workers to spend extended periods away from home. But it also does equally seem fascinating, and like work that would rarely get boring. The demanding schedule may not appeal to everyone.

"Looks fkn awesome to me. If I had a kid with no direction, I'd probably be looking at encouraging him to consider stuff like this while young/single and still figuring life out," one X user wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the worker's employment or confirm whether his schedule is typical for other workers in similar positions. The information in this article is based on the details shared in his video and comments from viewers.