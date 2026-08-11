An Airbnb guest's unusual discovery during a stay in Toledo has drawn attention on X, and people share the unusual things (and sometimes even people) they’ve found during their stays. One guest, X user @gofishh77, shared a video of what he discovered and shared a video of what he discovered inside the Airbnb he rented during his visit to Toledo. A quick hint: It was water flowing inside the home, but not where one might expect it.

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When you rent an AirBnB and you see water flowing like a creek in the AC vent. That doesn’t look right! pic.twitter.com/TFn8jMZP7c — Richie Rich (@gofishh77) August 10, 2026

Airbnb Guest Finds Water Flowing Like a River Through AC Vents

X user @gofishh77 was so stunned by what he discovered in the Airbnb he was staying in that he had to record a clip of it and share it online. In it, he can be seen walking around the home and giving a close-up look at the AC vents on the floor, and there are quite a few of them.

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Inside the vents, water can be seen running through them, similar to how it runs in a flowing river. Simply put, there was a lot of water moving through the AC vents, though AC vents in the floor of a home typically don’t have water running through them. The X user apparently agreed, which is why he brought the issue to the attention of both social media and the Airbnb host.

The guest said he contacted the host after arriving at the Airbnb to ask about the flowing water, which he described as “flowing like a creek.” He said the host told him, “Oh, it’s fine,” and apparently didn’t show any concern when she was informed.

But the guy thought it was “pretty wild,” and so did a lot of commenters who viewed his video, which garnered over 850,000 views in under 24 hours after being posted. “Yeah that is definitely not normal, water flowing like that means something is majorly wrong. Nothing like an unexpected surprise to remind you it is not your own home,” one person wrote.

The rust on the vents means that’s been happening for a while. I’m shocked the house isn’t covered in mold. The basement is for sure flooded — THE BIRTHDAY. (@PETTYBO0P) August 11, 2026

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Another commenter said that would have pushed them to check out immediately, adding, “That is definitely not part of the Airbnb experience.” And a third person also agreed, writing, “That is absolutely not normal, water shouldn’t be coming through like that at all.”

But there were a few people who attempted to assure other users that the water system was “natural” and that it was nothing to worry about. One X user joked, “Nah that's a new aquacooler system. You're good.”

The video prompted commenters to question why water was flowing through the vents.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video or determine the cause of the water flowing through the Airbnb's AC vents.