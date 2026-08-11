A Jamaican man is facing criticism on X after posting a video saying that "The American Dream is Dead" and that he's tired of living in America. He said his decision to self-deport from America for his homeland came after his car was recently repossessed.

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The purpose of the video seemed to be to warn his countrymen and other foreigners planning to travel to the U.S. for a better life, that it's not worth it. Or, at least, it's not what he thought it would be. Many in the comments couldn't be bothered, and some even encouraged him to keep it pushing.

Jamaican man says his car was repossessed last week and that he’s tired of America. He’s ready to self-deport and return to his “paradise.” pic.twitter.com/JPWmk7QK0k — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) August 11, 2026

"That's a great idea. If someone is here illegally, close their banks accounts. Repossess their vehicle. Evict them from their domicile. Shut down the American gravy train they have learned to exploit. It's a matter of national security." This was the comment left by an X user in response to the man's complaint about life in America.

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Shared by X user @ImMemo0, the man's original video also featured a clip of what is presumably his car being driven onto a repo truck. Prior to the repossession of his car, he said that he received five speeding tickets in Washington D.C. which, according to him, remained unpaid.

He continued to say that his current life circumstances have led him to one conclusion, "So, now I'm about to self-deport back to my home country of Jamaica. . . Tired of America. The Dream is Over." Then he went on to say, "The dream is to get out. . . Stay tuned. Self-deportation on the way."

While filming his message, he could be seen wearing a back pack and carrying a piece of luggage behind him, as if he was preparing to leave for the airport at that exact moment.

The man's comments drew criticism from some X users. One commenter wrote, "After a thorough analysis of your criminal guilt and debts, your airplane seat will be waiting for you."

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The truth is, if you don't pay your car note, it'll be repossessed. And if you don't pay for your speeding tickets, a person could be arrested. According to the United States Courts Central Violations Bureau, if you fail to pay your tickets, you could be issued a summons by the U.S. District Court ordering you to appear in court or issue a warrant for your arrest. The video does not establish whether the tickets played a role in his decision.

This commenter commended his decision to self-deport, "Smart man! If he goes voluntarily and would like to return someday he could. If ICE deports him, he can’t come back ever!"

The last words he said in the video were, "The best thing about this, I'm gonna get $2,000.00 when I head to the airport." The claim prompted criticism from some commenters.

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One X user wrote, "Why are we paying these people money to leave our country? We should give them a kick in the a** and a one way ticket and that’s it!! This is insanity that we pay them to leave."

Someone else added, "Why are these illegal thugs are getting paid to leave it will be more than enough to just use a one way ticket to send them to wherever they came from."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the man's car repossession, the status of his speeding tickets or whether he ultimately left the United States.