Woman Can’t Catch Slow-Rolling Car After Forgetting to Park It

A woman’s video shared on X has sparked discussion after she appeared to struggle to stop her car from rolling into what appears to be a ditch. According to X user @IAmLilRico, the woman forgot to put her Kia Soul, or a similar vehicle, in park before it began moving.

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People are having trouble understanding how the woman couldn’t catch up with the vehicle, even at the slow pace it was moving, to hop in and stop it before it rolled into the ditch.

In the clip, the woman can be seen running across a major roadway with two lanes in each direction, trying to stop the vehicle as it drives by itself across the road. But that wasn’t the only thing commenters were giving her trouble about.

She forgot to put her car in park but it was a little too late ?‍♂️? pic.twitter.com/ZkjrvGQWNO — Lil Rico ⑨ (@IAmLilRico) August 10, 2026

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Viewers Question Why She Struggled to Stop the Rolling Car

The vehicle was moving at a relatively slow speed, enough that one commenter claimed, “I coulda ran from the point where this person was filming at and hopped in and stopped that car before it ran her over and went in the ditch.” But she never gets in to try and stop it.

She initially grabs the side of the car near the open driver’s door, perhaps hoping to stop the car with her sheer strength. That doesn’t work.

The car then makes it over to the other side of the road, crossing the median, and at this point, she almost looks as though she wants to give up or perhaps is hoping someone will jump in and save the day. But no one does, and the car is still moving.

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She then starts walking behind it as it rolls over the curb and onto the grass near some bushes. As it gets onto the grass, she picks up the pace a bit and even manages to get to the driver’s side door. She reaches the driver's side door and appears to step inside before losing her balance.

This why u got to stay fit and somewhat healthy. Pathetic — Austin (@Awade747) August 10, 2026

She then trips and falls, and it even looks like the back tire may roll over her leg. But she then rolls over and sits up while the car is still moving. The car continues on by itself, eventually driving down into a ditch and out of the camera’s view.

While people can understand how she forgot to put the car in park, they can’t let it slide that she didn’t just run and hop into the car and hit the brakes to prevent it from driving down into a bushy ditch.

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“She is so dramatic she had plenty of time to get in the car,” one person wrote, while another joked, “That's one way to get rid of the car payment.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or confirm that the woman forgot to put the car in park. The video shows the vehicle rolling across the road and eventually into a ditch.