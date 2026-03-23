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Are we doomed? AI slop videos of cheating fruit are taking over social media

Cheating fruits are the latest guilty pleasure content.

9:00 AM CDT on March 23, 2026

fruit drama love island tiktok slop
@trombonechef/TikTok

The latest social media craze has users recreating and reacting to soap opera-style videos of anthropomorphic fruits cheating on each other. An AI-generated TikTok video of a strawberry who cheated on her strawberry husband with an eggplant kicked off the trend in late February 2026.

Featured Video

Creator @trombonechef first called it a “sad fruit story” and has posted subsequent multi-part videos continuing the story and unraveling the affair’s aftermath. Many are comparing its themes to Love Island's storylines, while other accounts are flat-out copying it.

Surprisingly—or not, given the internet's love of AI slop—the series has been a huge hit, with the strawberry-eggplant baby drama video reaching over 26 million views. Another accoiunt called Ai Cinema is averaging 15 million views per video after less than ten days of existing.

Meanwhile, many copycat accounts have popped up producing AI fruit content, with some even calling themselves "Fruit Love Island" (Peacock, you might want to put in a call with your lawyers).

TikTok

Fruit videos take over

Content creators getting in on the trend are sharing clips that highlight the absurdity of the fruit affairs. Although the videos and cartoon fruits are AI-generated, commenters are still empathizing with their tragic love stories. The videos are all over TikTok, and many people watching wonder why the content is so captivating.

For example, @therealdrmiami used audio from Love Island as he printed out his favorite AI fruits on paper to rate them in a clip from March 17, 2026. "Rating my favs from AI Fruit Love Island,” it read.

Curious about his own infatuation with strange cheating fruits AI content, TikTok creator Apson asked, “Why do I always watch the full video 💀😭?” In a clip from March 18, Aspon wore a banana costume while holding a bundled baby, “What is this? This is not my son! This is a pear! Are you cheating on me? He looks just like your boss. How could you do this to me? This is not a banana!”

Meanwhile, TikTok creator Tyreak revealed that his FYP is full of AI fruit videos—but not the same ones everyone else is getting.

@tyreaktoldyou

We’re all seeing the AI fruit videos but mine are a little different. #TyreakToldYou #AI #Fruit #AIFruit

♬ original sound - Tyreak Told You

“I'm not getting the ones that y'all are getting,” Tyreak said in a clip from March 18, 2026. “'Cause y'all are getting the ones with Strawberita and all these different boyfriends and the Love Island fruit stuff. No, let me tell y'all what I'm getting.”

“A video came down my FYP yesterday. It was this fruit family. The mother was an apple, the father was an orange, and the son was a lemon. But the son—he identifies as a potato and wants to be a potato.”

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Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

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