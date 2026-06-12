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A Man on a Bus Kept Holding Up His iPhone 17 Pro Max Until the Woman Next to Him Noticed — She Posted About It and X Cannot Agree on Who the Bigger Problem Is

6:49 AM CDT on June 12, 2026

Woman thinks man is showing off his iPhone 17 Pro Max

Woman thinks man is showing off his iPhone 17 Pro Max

|X/@Teeniiola

A woman's TikTok post describing a man allegedly showing off his iPhone 17 Pro Max to her on public transport drew divided reactions after it was shared on X.

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The video, originally posted to TikTok by an unidentified creator, was reshared on X by the account @Teeniiola. The post described a woman's experience with a man she claimed was deliberately showing off his iPhone 17 Pro Max to get her attention.

The caption sparked a debate in the comments section, and he post drew divided reactions. One user focused on priorities, writing, "If you look at the video very well sef, it’s like the guy is listening to music and just vibing."

Other responses expressed sympathy for the man's apparent attempt to gain attention, even while mocking the tactic. A separate commenter wrote, "Small boy behaviour[sic]. I don't show my phone to avoid people assuming I have money but this idiot is showing off just to get the attention of a lady."

One user raised the possibility of being misidentified as a criminal, writing, "Some people are so insecure in life that they can't even mind their own business for a bit. Nah this kind person go profile you a fraudster or a thief for street [sic]. Especially if they have an uncle or bf in the police force."

One commenter raised the possibility that the phone was a counterfeit, writing, "In Kenya, we have a counterfeit iPhone 17 that costs about 60usd [sic]. Same design, same colour and even an iPhone operating system."

One user speculated about what might happen if the woman responded to the man's display, writing, "He'll come online now to start crying that women are after money but nah you cause am [sic]."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described. The video was not accessible through the shared link, and the original TikTok creator could not be identified. The details above reflect the account shared on X by @Teeniiola. The identities of the man and woman involved have not been confirmed.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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