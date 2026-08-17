Woman Showed That Cookies Cost 99 Cents and Four Sweet Potatoes Cost $7.45 at the Same Store — the Video Has X Debating Whether Fresh Food Is Actually More Expensive

An X post from @WallStreetApes shared a video of a woman comparing grocery store prices between processed snacks and fresh produce during a shopping trip.

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In the video, she said, "You want to know what's wrong with this day and age? I'm going to show you what's wrong," before showing several packaged items priced under $5, including cookies on sale for 99 cents and a family-size box for $4.99, along with other snack items that totaled under $10 before tax.

She then held up a small package of sweet potatoes, saying it contained four small potatoes priced at $7.45, enough to make fries for her family of three but not enough for a casserole. She said, "This is what's wrong. This is what's wrong."

This should upset every American



You can buy a large can of Pringles, a box of Mac and cheese, a family size box of name brand cereal and a full pack of Chips Ahoy cookies all together for about the same price as one small bag of sweet potatoes or Brussels sprouts



This is why… pic.twitter.com/BoRHuLJFGe — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 17, 2026

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She also showed a bag of Brussels sprouts priced at $9, noting the vegetables are grown in the ground, harvested by machine, and sold with minimal packaging. She compared that with a processed snack's ingredient list, including dried potatoes, vegetable oil, corn flour, and multiple starches, asking why a product with more ingredients and packaging costs less than fresh produce.

Several replies leaned towards concerns about processed food pricing. one commenter made an unsubstantiated claim that Americans are being intentionally poisoned, "We are being poisoned. When will more wake up to this fact. And it is a fact."

Others offered suggestions for avoiding the price gap described in the video. One person wrote, "Wake up. Buy local when possible. Don't shop at supermarkets unless 100 percent have to. Order what you can in bulk small packets."

Wake up. Buy local when possable. Don't shop at supermarkets unless 100% have to. Order egat you can in bulk small packets. — X-Ben (@BendroverScar) August 17, 2026

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The X post that shared the video argued the price gap between processed and fresh food is intentional, claiming that the food and pharmaceutical industries work together to keep people sick for profit. They wrote, "This is why so many Americans choose junk. Good food is extensive and junk is much cheaper by comparison."

Another questioned the woman's method, pointing to the specific store where she appeared to be shopping and offering a lowered price they had found elsewhere. They wrote, "She is gaslighting us number one. She's shopping at a very expensive store too. She should go to all these. Got bananas last week for 29 cents a pound."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific prices shown in this video, the store where it was filmed, or the identity of the unnamed individual in the video. The claim that food and pharmaceutical industries coordinate to harm public health for profit is unsubstantiated and was not supported by evidence in the post or video.