A video shared on X shows a woman recording herself after an encounter with a group of Spanish-speaking shoppers, launching into an anti-immigrant rant while at work. In a video posted to X, a woman went on an explosive racist rant after experiencing a run-in with a group of Mexican individuals.

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? HOLY CRAP! American woman who works 2 jobs is LIVID after migrants came into her store at 2AM and used taxpayer dollars to buy TONS of junk food



"Guess how much they get? $3,247! Then they insult me."



"You people who come into this country and treat us like sht, I hope they… pic.twitter.com/l7yo3iqWfe — QUANTUM GUARD ™️ (@QuantumGuard17) July 7, 2026

In the video, the woman claims she had just checked out a group of customers whom she describes as Mexican. A woman in a video getting attention online aired her grievances after she rang up a group of Mexican immigrants who spent their money entirely on junk food.

“I’m at work, it’s 2 o’clock in the morning. These b****** come in, don’t speak English, and all of a sudden a white racist is behind the counter,” she starts the rant. She holds up a receipt and says, “This is what they rung up. Nothing but junk food. Look how long this receipt is.”

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Woman Makes Additional Claims During the Video

Her rant is filled with constant swear words. She claims they used some sort of government assistance to buy these things, and knew their remaining balance, but she did not provide evidence. She says it’s over $3,000 tax dollars. Instead, she continued to rant, saying the Mexican immigrants in the store were the true racists, though she said she hopes they are kicked out of the country so quickly their “sombreros are left behind.”

She then explains how she works two jobs, one graveyard shift and another in the afternoon. During the video, she says she works two jobs before returning to criticism of immigrants.

Many comments on the original post supported her views, as the video was posted by an X account that frequently posts about immigration. “HOLY CRAP! American woman who works 2 jobs is LIVID after migrants came into her store at 2AM and used taxpayer dollars to buy TONS of junk food,” the caption reads.

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“Speak on it girl! I’d be honored to share a beer with you! Make sure to VOTE in the midterms so we can get rid of the evil that forced this upon us!,” one person commented. Another wrote, “I've seen similar postings, people scraping to get groceries for their families and then you have illegal foreigners with debit cards, funded by the taxpayers in the shopping line right behind them... this is so half azzed backwards and has to stop.”

There were people who didn’t agree with her take in the comments. They realized she may not understand the complex nature of immigration and the impact it has on the United States. Some people were wondering how she knew they were immigrants in the first place.

This video caused a lot of opinions and feelings to come to the surface. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details shared in the video. The report is based on the woman's recorded statements and publicly available social media posts.