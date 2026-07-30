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Domino’s Delivery Guy Tried Completing His Order, But a Customer Pranked Him—The Internet Called Out the Bad Joke

By Reni

4:58 AM CDT on July 30, 2026

Domino's delivery guy pranked by a customer, sparked outrage on the internet.

Domino’s delivery guy pranked by a customer, sparked outrage on the internet.

|Image Credit: X | @Ravious101

A video of a Domino’s delivery guy being pranked by an alleged customer has gone viral, drawing significant attention online. The video prompted debate over whether pranking delivery workers for social media content crosses a line. Internet called the interaction a “bad joke.” 

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The original video had been taken down by the time of publication but was reshared by @Ravious101 on X. In the caption, the verified user pointed out that the delivery guy was just trying to do his job. 

They asked, “Did you really have to make his life harder than it already was?”  The X account that shared the story claimed the situation was perhaps a result of third-party apps that sometimes cause mishaps like this. But commenters were divided about it. 

In the recording, the delivery driver handed over the order to the alleged customer and was about to leave. However, not before the man stopped him midway and told him it wasn’t his.

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The man told the driver he was too honorable to accept someone else's order. Then, the person told him he was at the wrong house, which perplexed the driver and prompted him to re-check the address.

The customer insisted that it was the wrong house, causing the Domino’s employee to leave in confusion. But he was stopped once more by the man, who told him he was “playing” with him for TikTok.

The surprised individual wondered, “People do that?” The two of them continued to banter until finally the man admitted the order wasn’t his.

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The delivery man appeared visibly frustrated as he walked away from the house while the man went back inside his home. With nearly 700,000 views, the video has sparked a heated debate on pranks for views. 

X Empathised With the Domino’s Delivery Guy

The comments were filled with a mix of empathy and outrage from viewers and several verified X users. A user specifically commented on the alleged customer referring to himself as an honorable person. 

They wrote, “He needs to pay more attention to the meaning of honorable…” Another mentioned, “The disrespect is so real…” Others responded with alternative scenarios if they were in the delivery guy’s shoes.

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They mentioned, “I would have taken it back the 2nd time he said it, and not given it back.” 

Although there was outrage, some found humor in the situation. A person noted, “That was pretty funny actually…I was cracking up.” Many others had mixed feelings about the overall situation.

This article is based on a video shared by @Ravious101 on X. The original TikTok video was no longer publicly available at the time of publication. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the identities of those involved, the location of the delivery, or whether the interaction was staged.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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