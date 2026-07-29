An altercation between what appears to be gas station workers and another person is going viral online. Although the confrontation appears serious, many commenters focused on one unexpected moment.

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In the clip, which was reshared by X user @Chicago_Goofies, a person can be seen pulling on a gas station pump, extending it completely out as far as it will go. After getting it fully pulled back, they then toss it aggressively at one of the men who appears to work at the gas station, but he manages to dodge the swinging pump. Meanwhile, another man comes out from the gas station, presumably another worker, to see what's going on.

The sound of the container hitting her head ? pic.twitter.com/AJFAwu1oFP — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) July 28, 2026

Unexpected Throw During Gas Station Fight Has Viewers Focused on One Moment

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After the first worker dodges the flying pump, he comes around the actual gas pump, where you select which grade of gas you want, with what looks like a Tupperware container in his hand. The civilian attempts to run in and grab the pump again, likely so they can throw it a second time, but the worker throws the container at their head, causing it to make a loud thump.

The two workers then start walking up on the person together, and that's when the civilian decides this is a battle they're no longer willing to fight and starts walking away. But the people filming the whole interaction can be heard laughing in the background as they watch it all play out, especially after the container makes that loud thump. And that moment became the focus of the comments.

The container did a manual reset on her brain ? — Omo oba (@Omokwara01) July 29, 2026

The X user wrote, "the sound of the container hitting her head," followed by a crying-laughing emoji. Meanwhile, another commenter said, "Is the container safe?" A third commenter added, "She went back home real quick. That must have reconfigured her operating systems."

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Someone else, however, called attention to the container, writing, "That's a really shitty way to treat a perfectly good container." One user said, "That's all that was needed," adding, "Hit her on the head and she will come to her senses LOL." Another X commenter wrote, "That empty container probably gave her a brain reset."

The video does not show what led to the confrontation or how it ended. While the circumstances remain unclear, much of the online discussion centered less on the altercation itself and more on the unexpected moment when a plastic container struck one of the people involved.