Los Angeles Metro Bus Video Sparks Transit Safety Debate

A video posted to X has sparked debate after showing conditions aboard a Los Angeles Metro bus. The post argues that the footage reflects broader concerns about public safety and homelessness. A video going around social media currently touches on all of these issues as the person behind the camera films what the poster describes as riding the bus in Los Angeles.

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The video shows first the driver being behind bulletproof glass, then turns to a homeless man standing in the aisle of the bus. The footage begins by showing what it is like to ride the bus, while perhaps also showing that they are not always safe.

However, the user then stitching the video clearly has a bias against the homeless population, as he then points out everything that he identifies as problems about the video. Most of these things, though, are simply sights that you will encounter in any big city, such as a pile of trash by the curb and other homeless people sleeping at the bus stop.

This is what it’s like to take the bus in Los Angeles, California



The bus driver has to be locked in a box for his safety….



Los Angeles is one of the highest taxed places in all of America and the streets are trashed and the public transportation looks extremely unsafe



The… pic.twitter.com/xulGGpHN2N — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 28, 2026

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Video Sparks Debate Over Safety on Public Transit in Major Cities

Some users in the comment section have genuine questions in response to this video. One commenter wrote, "The box is a response to real safety issues, not a sign of tax waste. What would you cut to fund better transit?"

Another user said, "It’s not 'all' of Los Angeles. South central is one of the worst neighborhoods in la. Go west you won’t see this."

Others said the video reflected challenges faced by public transit systems elsewhere. Public transportation in any major city faces many of the same issues. The subway system in New York City, for example, has the same instances involving homeless people.

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A third commenter wrote, "If public transit workers need protective barriers, it highlights the real safety concerns they can face on the job. At the same time, one viral video doesn't necessarily represent the experience across an entire city. Debates over homelessness, public transportation, and local policies are complex, and people often disagree on the causes and the best solutions."

The video ultimately sparked a broader discussion about homelessness, public safety and public transit, with commenters debating not only what was shown in the footage but also the larger issues surrounding it.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video or whether the footage reflects typical conditions aboard Los Angeles Metro buses.