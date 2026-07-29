A woman living in the affluent Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, California is causing a stir after posting a video on X revealing what the Palisades residents had to do to prevent thieves from stealing goods from a construction site.

Featured Video

The woman claimed the thefts increased after Los Angeles Mayor reduced police patrols in the area. She said that now, the people of Palisades have come together to take matters into their own hands by creating makeshift barricades to keep the thieves out. She argued the situation reflected what she described as government failure.

Residents in the Palisades put up Mad Max barricades because construction site theft is so rampant since Karen Bass directed LAPD to remove police patrols from the neighborhood. As if the fire victims haven't dealt with enough...the vile communist is punishing us further. pic.twitter.com/hiiQ5fydNl — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 28, 2026

The video was taken by the Palisades resident at around 9:00 PM at the construction site where she claimed goods were stolen from. As previously mentioned, the Palisades is home to the very wealthy and filthy rich of the world.

Advertisement

According to a report from Tuko News, the community is occupied by A-list celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Adam Sandler, Steven Spielberg, Ann Sarnoff, and Michael Keaton. The neighborhood has long been home to several high-profile residents.

Nevertheless, the woman continued by stating that there were no police cars present in the area. She also claimed two of the neighborhood's patrol cars were actually taken out of rotation. She said that, as a result of the decrease in police patrol, thieves have been breaking into the construction site to steal the copper pipes and copper wire at the construction site.

She then revealed that the residents in her neighborhood have had to create their own barricade system to prevent the thieves from stealing the copper materials. Speaking of the authorities, she said, "There's nobody here. They don't care. They know, and they don't care."

Advertisement

She claimed that, ever since the Palisades residents created their own barricade/community checkpoint system, the robberies have stopped. She then highlighted the fact that if they had to depend on the government, their pipes would probably still be getting robbed.

In her own words, she said, "This is government failing in real time, people. This is our government failing us."

One X user commented on his firsthand experience while working in California, "I hated working in Cali. Homeless sleeping in/locking themself in portapottys, constantly tagging storage containers (which i have to pay to fix or repaint myself), stupid criminals (used 100s of dollars of contractor tools just to break into the vending machine and steal the quarters but left the tools, cool thanks I guess), rampant theft, had a guy drive off with my forklift one night, any tools have to be religiously kept up with, watching people walk out with boxes of shoes in the back halls all day that you know they didn’t pay for."

Another commenter compared the makeshift barricades to a third world country, "This is literally what neighborhoods done in third world countries to prevent robberies. The neighbors develop a night watch rotation and guard the ends of their streets."

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, including the woman's statements regarding police patrols, thefts, or the effectiveness of the neighborhood barricades. The post nevertheless prompted discussion about public safety and community responses to reported crime.