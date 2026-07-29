Woman Says Grocery Store Gave Rewards to Another Customer

A woman's video posted to X has sparked discussion online after she claimed a convenience store mistakenly gave another customer both her loyalty rewards and the cash she paid for gas. According to the post, the woman had earned rewards through the store's loyalty program and expected to use them during her purchase. Instead, she alleged that the rewards, along with the money she handed over for her gas, were applied to another customer's transaction, and she said employees did not attempt to correct the mistake.

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Woman goes off after cashier gives her gas of $50 and Kroger rewards to someone else pic.twitter.com/QvIfolxiaK — Loud Outside (@LoudOutside) July 28, 2026

The woman in the video records herself talking to the staff at the store. She wanted to use her rewards to go towards lowering the cost of her gas purchase, but instead of applying to her pump, it seemed they gave it to another customer instead. She paid $50 in gas and used some of her rewards. It wasn’t a small amount of money to have taken from you, so it’s understandable that she was upset.

Instead of helping her, they tell her to call Kroger’s customer service line. While this may have been a helpful suggestion, it likely wouldn’t get her the reward or money back in the moment. According to the woman, she had given the employees cash, and she didn’t believe she would get her money back since there was no record of the transaction in her bank account.

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Another Customer Speaks Up During Store Dispute Over Rewards

You can hear another man in the video chime in, asking why she couldn't receive both her rewards and the cash she paid. “I paid cash, so why can’t you get my money back?” she asks the employee. “It’s already in the register, so why can’t I just get it back? Can we do the difference?”

The man in the video continues to advocate for her. He tells the employees that they owe her about $35. The woman says, “I’m not yelling at you, it’s just a little frustrating” to the woman who wasn’t giving her the help she needed. Her reward points and her cash had been given to someone else. “See, this is why I catch an attitude,” she says.

The man advocating for her was the one who got her reward points, saying he received the 10 cents off his gas purchase. Although it was frustrating, it was nice to see the person who was wrongly given her cash and reward saying she needed it back, rather than not speaking up because he got something out of the situation.

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People in the comment section of X had a lot of questions. Mostly, they advocated for people to pay with their card rather than cash to ensure there is a record if a situation like this happens to them.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's account or the circumstances surrounding the disputed transaction, which is based on footage she shared to X.