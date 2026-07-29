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‘How Is That Legal?’: A Woman Measured Out Two Boxes of General Tso’s Chicken and Says She Got Half the Servings Advertised

3:08 PM CDT on July 29, 2026

General Tso's Chicken serving turns out to be less in weight.

General Tso’s Chicken serving turns out to be less in weight.

|X/@WallStreetApes

A video shared to X by the account @WallStreetApes shows a woman measuring out cups of General Tso's chicken from two boxes, each labeled with three one-cup servings, and claiming she found only three total cups rather than the six she expected.

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"So I'm gonna keep it a little bit conservative and do like light one cup," she said while measuring, walking through each cup as she filled it. After working through both boxes, she estimated the product cost between seven and nine dollars a box.

"I made two boxes, two boxes. So there should be double the amount here," she said, adding, "Where are the other three?"

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She noted that measuring by weight rather than volume might explain the less quantity, and weighed out 170 grams as the box specified per serving to check. After finishing the gram-based measurement, she argued that even the weight was less than what was mentioned, asking, "How is that legal? How is that allowed?" She added, "the math is not mathing."

The X user who shared the video tied the woman's experience to another investigation. According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, TikToker Jimmy Wrigg used a food scale to test grocery products across the Atlanta area and found repeated cases of underweight items, including Walmart shrimp bags that were a quarter pound under their labeled weight and grits from a DeKalb County Piggly Wiggly that came in under weight as well.

Reacting to the video, one commenter said their own experience with pre-packaged grocery products has pushed them toward deli counters and produce scales instead, writing, "if its pre-packed, leave it alone."

Another user pushed back on how the woman framed her math, arguing that comparing a volume measurement, cups, to a weight-based serving size on the label "muddies the waters and distracts from the very point the video is trying to make."

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@WallStreetApes added in the video: "So the fact that they've studied that and realized that shoppers won't notice a 15% weight variation just means that they are intentionally shorting us in products. But it's not 15%. You know, there are 25-50% differences and we're just supposed to accept it."

One other user agreed with the woman and the X user, writing, "the box says it's 510 grams. If it weighs less, then yes, you're getting ripped off."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific brand or weight discrepancy in the woman's video, or confirm whether her particular product has been part of any broader investigation. The details above reflect the video as shared on X, supplemented by WSB-TV's reporting on grocery weight discrepancies in the Atlanta area.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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