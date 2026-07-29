Livestream Ends With Police Response After Man Displays Gun

A video posted to X has drawn attention after it appeared to show a livestream ending with a police response after one man displayed what looked like a handgun. In the video, two men are livestreaming themselves talking. One of them appears to pull out a handgun and points it at the camera before putting it back in his waistband.

Featured Video

You think that would be the end of it. The stream goes on before it is cut to a close-up of the man who pulled the gun. You can hear a police officer suddenly tell him to get on the ground, and the camera pans around to show a police car.

Man pulls out a gun on livestream, but forgets that he’s a felon. A few minutes later the cops show up? pic.twitter.com/hGLQ19Mge5 — Ray (@xlusivegam57211) July 28, 2026

Viewers Question Decision to Display Apparent Gun During Livestream

Advertisement

The comment section is not pulling any punches when it comes to the men in the livestream. The consensus seems to be the same, Why would you do this? What do you expect to really gain from doing something like pulling a gun on live, even if you had no intention of using it?

One X commenter wrote, "Bro was on a live stream, but still had to check around to see if anyone was looking before pulling out the gun, so dumb."

Another person said, "Some dudes can be very careless and why do they think being an ex-con or owning a gvn is a flex?"

Some users mentioned the other man in the livestream who did not show a gun, wondering why he did not immediately leave. Another commenter wrote, "The other bro should have just walked away when the other one was bus flashing his gun Learn how to move away from situations very fast so you don’t end up in trouble."

Advertisement

The video does not show what happened after officers arrived. However, there is no further information on what happened after. If he is, in fact, a felon that means he would certainly be in trouble again. It could also simply be that the livestream was seen and reported and the police showed up because of that.

One user extolled the virtues of people doing things like this and wrote, "lol they always out themselves.. so dumb.. good for us though."

Without additional context, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. The video nevertheless prompted debate among viewers about livestreaming and firearm safety.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or whether any arrests were made following the police response shown in the clip.