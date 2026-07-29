This Mom’s Pre-Cruise Routine for Her Kid Includes Patches, Wristbands, a Belly Button Bandage and a Temporary Tattoo — Internet Asked Where It Ends

A video shared by TikTok creator @victorias.way showing a mother preparing her young son for a cruise vacation was titled "The first thing I do on a cruise." It was then reposted to the Reddit r/IThinkYouShouldLeave community, where hundreds weighed in on whether the routine was practical or excessive.

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The clip is part of a collection of travel safety tips for cruising in the Caribbean and the United States.

In the video, the mom, Victoria, is seen preparing her son before the ship departs by applying or attaching a series of travel-related products intended to keep him comfortable during the voyage. The child is outfitted with several products commonly marketed for travel, like herbal motion-sickness patches and an acupressure wristband for motion sickness.

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The very first shot shows what appears to be a bandage placed over the child's belly button, yet another supposed motion-sickness remedy. However, experts recommend evidence-based medications, behavioral strategies or clinically approved acupressure devices as needed.

The creator also applied sunscreen using a Solar Buddies applicator and placed a temporary tattoo on the child's arm before the pair are later seen standing together on the deck of the cruise ship, looking at the ocean.

The Reddit repost saw many users who questioned whether so many precautions were necessary. One joked, "Man that kid is way too addicted to those nicotine patches!" referring to the numerous stickers and patches visible on the child. Another wrote, "At what point does a sane person just think 'you know what? I'll just keep an eye on you myself.'"

A Redditor's hilarious response to this mom's travel hacks.

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Several commenters criticized what they described as excessive product use, with some questioning whether the video was driven by sponsorships.

Others defended the idea that parents often prepare extensively when traveling with children, particularly if a child is prone to motion sickness. And, as it usually happens with parenting routines and travel "hacks" of this sort, the reactions were polarized.

This article is based on a TikTok video shared by @victorias.way and reposted to r/IThinkYouShouldLeave on Reddit. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the effectiveness of the products shown or the identity of the child. Medical claims in this article reflect general guidance and should not be taken as personal medical advice.