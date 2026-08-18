Woman Says College Is Trying to ‘Brainwash’ Students With Views

A 43-year-old woman says she has become frustrated with what she considers ‘liberal indoctrination’ in her college classes.

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"So at 43, I'm back in school trying to get my bachelor's degree. And I just have a question. Is it every college that spews their liberal bullsh*t in your face and tries to brainwash you? Or is it just my school? I really want to know," she says in the video.

The woman neglects to specify what the supposed brainwashing is, and what "liberal bulls***" she opposes, which is a classic omission of facts that can be used when presenting biased opinions.

The video then cuts to a man discussing the ratio of liberal to conservative professors in higher education.

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- Harvard faculty is just 2% conservative.

- A study of 40 universities found a 15:1 ratio of liberals to conservative professors.

- Another National Association of Scholars study found 78%+ of departments at top liberal arts colleges contained zero republicans," they posted in the caption.

American decided to go back to college. She says it’s all liberal propaganda being taught



“So at 43, I'm back in school trying to get my bachelor's degree. And I just have a question. Is it every college that spews their liberal bullsh*t in your face and tries to brainwash you?… pic.twitter.com/dxfv7ZaRe0 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 17, 2026

Commenters Debate Whether Colleges Are Politically Biased

"Home school, apprenticeships, your own research, are the way to go. I would take any required documented courses online, avoid the in person brainwashing. When you are a bit older I could not keep quiet at their lies and BS!" One commenter wrote, recommending homeschooling, apprenticeships and online courses as alternatives to in-person college classes.

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"My daughter's biggest complaint about school was that she had to write her papers in a manner that her teachers wanted her to regardless of her own convictions, so that they would actually pass her," another commenter wrote, without telling what her daughter's views were or why she would be marked down for writing them.

Neither commenter provides additional context or evidence to support their claims. The comments reflect a broader debate over whether political beliefs influence educational choices.

According to a study: "Most adults believe that America’s public schools present neutral or balanced political viewpoints (Figure 1). However, there are real differences by political affiliation. More than two-thirds of Republicans believe that public schools promote liberal viewpoints, while Democrats and Independents see a more neutral or balanced approach. Only about 17% of Democrats believe that public schools promote conservative viewpoints, slightly higher than the national average."

Without additional context or specific examples, it is unclear what prompted the woman's criticism of her college. The claims remain largely unspecified because the woman does not identify particular classes, assignments or statements that prompted her criticism.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's claims about her college experience, which are based solely on her account shared in the video.