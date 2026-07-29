A video posted to X has sparked discussion online after it appeared to show a New York City police officer drawing his firearm on a minor holding a knife during an altercation involving several youths. The clip, which has been viewed more than 2 million times, prompted debate over the officer's response after the situation ended without any apparent injuries. Many commenters praised the officer's response to the situation, and how quickly he detained the minor without hurting him or anyone else on the scene.

Featured Video

The incident appeared to have taken place at a New York City subway station in the presence of other children and subway passengers. Although the video is missing context on how many people were involved in the altercation, the quick thinking of all the officers nearby brought the confrontation to an end.

Cuando un menor saca un cuchillo, deja de ser un niño.

Un policía en Estados Unidos lo entendió al instante.

Vio al menor desemfundar el arma blanca en medio de una pelea. No calculó la edad. No pensó en titulares. No dudó. Priorizó la vida de los presentes, sacó su arma y solo… pic.twitter.com/iEU7BOUO1D — Jhonf Fonseca (@Jhonffonseca) July 28, 2026

As the video began, the individual recording can be heard encouraging the confrontation between the minors and seemed eager for a display of violence. He said excitedly, "It's time to get it sturdy. It's time to get it on!" Meanwhile, two boys appeared to confront another minor.

Advertisement

The young boy who was outnumbered wore a grey hooded sweatshirt and already had the bladed weapon drawn, ready to defend himself. One of the other minors wore a white shirt and had a black pouch strapped across his chest. As he closed in on the boy with the grey hoody, he can be clearly seen reaching in the black pouch, as if preparing to draw a weapon of his own.

Another boy in orange shorts standing behind the boy with the black pouch can be seen preparing to jump in and join the fight with the boy in the grey sweatshirt. And as they cornered him, more minors seemed to join in to jump the boy wielding the knife. So, from the start, the video appears to show several youths surrounding him, and the boy in grey hoody was already holding a knife.

However, before they were able to launch their joint assault against him, a police officer standing nearby noticed the confrontation and walked toward the minors with his hand on his holstered gun. As he got closer, he warned the hooded minor to drop the knife, then drew his gun from the holster and pointed it at him.

Video Sparks Debate About Police Response

Advertisement

Immediately, the armed minor dropped his weapon and put his hands up. And since the officer's gun was pointed specifically at him, the boy with the black pouch and all other surrounding minors scattered. Once he realized that the boy was disarmed, he returned his gun to its holster and put the boy's hands behind his back to detain him.

Many other minors and older males in the background could be seen running as more officers came to assist in the arrest of the minor. The individual recording the video appeared to criticize police for intervening. The person said, "Obnoxious. . . You obnoxious pig!"

This X user praised the actions of the police who intervened, "Excellent handling of the situation. Much to learn from the U.S. in that regard. If it's armed, it yields no matter who it is to keep the others safe. Period."

Advertisement

Another person commented and agreed that adult crimes deserve adult responses from the police, regardless of the suspect's age, "Adult crime, adult response, nothing more; pulling out a knife in a fight is not "kids' stuff," just as sexual assaults, violent robberies, or murders aren't either; children may be "innocent," but they know perfectly well when they're doing wrong."

Another individual disagreed with this statement and commented, "You are mistaken; you cannot give that treatment to a minor, given that their mental maturity is not the same at every stage of life. A 10-year-old child who pulls out a knife does not have the same maturity as an 18-year-old man."

The video generated debate online, with many commenters praising the officer's response while others questioned how police should handle incidents involving minors.