Woman’s Video of Underweight Whole Foods Shrimp Bag Sparks Fraud Claims

A video shared to X by the account @WallStreetApes showed an unidentified woman opening and weighing a bag of Whole Foods 365 shrimp labeled at two pounds.

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"So I just opened this bag of shrimp, you see how it says two pounds. Okay, I measured it, that is not two pounds," she said in the clip.

After the woman's clip ended, the @WallStreetApes account added context about seafood labeling rules in the same video. "This product weight issue is widespread, and it's happening in every store basically in America," the account wrote.

This 365 Whole Foods Market bag of shrimp is marked at 2 pounds



If you dump the shrimp out into a scale and weight them. It only contains 1.43 pounds, this is extremely short and illegal



In the United States a bag of shrimp labeled “2 pounds” must contain at least 2 pounds of… pic.twitter.com/1gm7Tpvys7 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 1, 2026

The account then described federal labeling requirements for frozen shrimp. "If you look at the rules for shrimp labeling requirements for weight, if a bag of shrimp is labeled at two pounds, it must contain at least two pounds of shrimp net weight," the account wrote, adding that this figure must reflect the product "after the water ice and glaze is removed."

The post explained that frozen shrimp typically carry a layer of ice known as a glaze, used to protect the product during freezing. "The label must reflect the drained weight, meaning the weight of the shrimp itself must not include the ice and water," the account wrote, calling the mismatch in weight "very clearly fraud," though no regulatory body or law enforcement agency has made such a determination.

Whole Foods had not publicly addressed the video as of publication.

Several commenters wanted to sue the retailers for the alleged fraud. One user wrote, "Sue them for $5,000. They will settle and pay. Do it every time and you can make a lot of money."

Others mocked the brand and questioned its products. "At this rate, they're selling us pictures of shrimp," one commenter wrote.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration both maintain net weight standards for packaged frozen seafood, requiring labels to reflect the product's weight independent of glaze or packing ice.

We're being robbed & they even stole the blindfolds! pic.twitter.com/0uNKEouGwo — Grumble (@GrumbleAboutIt) July 1, 2026

Another argued against the retailer, accusing them of unfair surcharges, writing, "I don't know why anyone shops at Whole Foods. Everything they sell comes with a fake virtue surcharge."

A separate commenter framed the video as a public service, encouraging others to document similar issues. "We all need to be more vigilant and start posting this stuff all over. Thank you for bringing this to everyone's attention," the user wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the weight discrepancy described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @WallStreetApes. The identity of the woman in the video, the store location, and the scale's accuracy have not been confirmed. The Daily Dot did not independently verify @WallStreetApes' characterization of FDA and NOAA labeling requirements with either agency.