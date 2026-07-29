A clip showing the reaction of three young boys after the huge catch they pulled from a dock that appears to be behind their house is getting tons of attention online, and it's understandable why.

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In the clip, one younger boy can be seen with his feet planted on the deck, holding tightly onto his fishing rod until his mom, who is filming, realizes something big is tugging on the other end of the line.

That's when she calls in her other son to help, and he quickly steps in. The older brother grabs onto the fishing rod, which is being weighed down by something they haven't yet identified, and then the younger brother steps back in to help pull up the line.

Another brother also joins in, and together they're able to bring their catch up and out of the water.

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Kids catch a huge bass off a dock and have the most wholesome reaction when they realize what they just pulled out of the water pic.twitter.com/8zU0musYrg — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) July 29, 2026

The Three Young Boys Caught a Huge Bass

According to X user @DudespostingWs, who reposted the video, the boys caught a huge bass off their dock. While one commenter suggested the fish may have been around five pounds, commenters praised the boys' reaction to the catch.

After reeling in the fish and getting it onto the dock, the boys began screaming, "Oh my god," repeatedly because they were just as shocked by what they had caught.

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While one person wrote, "I thought it was gonna be a manatee", another suggested it was such a memorable fishing moment that "He'll be telling that story at 80." Another shared a similar sentiment, writing, "The sort of memory that will shape your life and stays with you forever, I'm happy for those kids."

Meanwhile, one commenter claimed the way they celebrated the catch was the proper way to do it, writing, "This is how you celebrate victory over a fish."

The sort of memory that will shape your life and stays with you forever, I'm happy for those kids. — T. Supkit (@tmo_melonmaster) July 29, 2026

Someone else wrote, "They just learned how to feed a family and have fun doing it," while another suggested they are "hooked for life." One person even called attention to the fact that the kids were outside doing an activity instead of spending time on technology. "Way better than giving kids iPad. There should be more of this," they wrote.

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While there’s no context provided in the clip, like where the fishing adventure took place or how much the fish actually weighed (maybe it’s included in the caption of the original post), many commenters praised the kids being physically active and their reaction to their big win for the day.