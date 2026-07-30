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A Man Refused to Pay for a Restaurant Meal Over ‘Appalling’ Food — but Said ‘The Food Is Not Really That Bad’ in the Same Breath

6:59 AM CDT on July 30, 2026

This video shows a customer refusing to pay for a restaurant meal after criticizing its quality.

This video shows a customer refusing to pay for a restaurant meal after criticizing its quality.

|Images via X/zarahussain999

A video shared by @zarahussain999 on X showed a customer refusing to pay for his restaurant meal, claiming the food was "appalling." The post drew debate over whether the complaint was genuine or an attempt to avoid paying. The footage goes on to show a tense exchange between a man and a woman at her restaurant.

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However, the original location, restaurant, and date of the incident have not been independently verified by The Daily Dot.

In the clip, the man is seen gesturing animatedly while arguing that the meal was unacceptable. "And the food is not really that bad… I'm very upset. I'm paying for the drinks, and the food is appalling," he says. "The chicken… the chicken is dead for weeks. (...) I can't even bite it."

He added that he had come from a birthday celebration with friends and family. Finally, as the confrontation escalates, the man declares, "I'm paying for the drink, I'm not paying for the food."

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The video does not show how the restaurant responded to this situation, whether police were called, or if the customer ultimately paid the bill. As of publication, there is no evidence of the outcome of the dispute. Still, the clip spread on X, where many users asked why the customer complained only after much of the food had been eaten.

One commenter wrote, "Only one option for the owner, that's to call the police immediately. No different to theft." Another commenter claimed, without evidence, that similar incidents had become a common scam in which diners order expensive meals and then complain to avoid paying.

Several users also argued customers should raise issues while food is being served rather than after finishing most of it. One remarked, "Maybe next time don't finish the food before complaining." Another commenter suggested that staff should routinely ask diners whether their meals are satisfactory during service so issues can be addressed immediately.

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A few other users, in response to the alleged dine-and-dash behavior, criticized posts that link the incident to political/national identity, saying that there was no evidence connecting the customer's actions to ideology. Some others called for commenters to remain focused on the alleged behavior shown in the video rather than generalizing.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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