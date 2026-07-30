A Man Refused to Pay for a Restaurant Meal Over ‘Appalling’ Food — but Said ‘The Food Is Not Really That Bad’ in the Same Breath

A video shared by @zarahussain999 on X showed a customer refusing to pay for his restaurant meal, claiming the food was "appalling." The post drew debate over whether the complaint was genuine or an attempt to avoid paying. The footage goes on to show a tense exchange between a man and a woman at her restaurant.

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However, the original location, restaurant, and date of the incident have not been independently verified by The Daily Dot.

In the clip, the man is seen gesturing animatedly while arguing that the meal was unacceptable. "And the food is not really that bad… I'm very upset. I'm paying for the drinks, and the food is appalling," he says. "The chicken… the chicken is dead for weeks. (...) I can't even bite it."

He added that he had come from a birthday celebration with friends and family. Finally, as the confrontation escalates, the man declares, "I'm paying for the drink, I'm not paying for the food."

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Viral video of British patriots who allegedly had a meal at a Chinese restaurant, finished it, then complained about the standard of the food because they didn’t want to pay.



Disgraceful behaviour. pic.twitter.com/veXvg2dF0D — Zara Hussain (@zarahussain999) July 29, 2026

The video does not show how the restaurant responded to this situation, whether police were called, or if the customer ultimately paid the bill. As of publication, there is no evidence of the outcome of the dispute. Still, the clip spread on X, where many users asked why the customer complained only after much of the food had been eaten.

One commenter wrote, "Only one option for the owner, that's to call the police immediately. No different to theft." Another commenter claimed, without evidence, that similar incidents had become a common scam in which diners order expensive meals and then complain to avoid paying.

Several users also argued customers should raise issues while food is being served rather than after finishing most of it. One remarked, "Maybe next time don't finish the food before complaining." Another commenter suggested that staff should routinely ask diners whether their meals are satisfactory during service so issues can be addressed immediately.

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Nearly all empty plates, still swigging beer out of the bottle, and saying they won’t pay.

Scumbags. — Neil ?? #FBPE #NoPasaran ✊ #WokeAs (@HullDockster) July 29, 2026

A few other users, in response to the alleged dine-and-dash behavior, criticized posts that link the incident to political/national identity, saying that there was no evidence connecting the customer's actions to ideology. Some others called for commenters to remain focused on the alleged behavior shown in the video rather than generalizing.