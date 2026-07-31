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A Landlord Toured His Rental Property After Eviction and Found Kool-Aid Carpets, Soiled Diapers and a Garage That Had Been Set on Fire

By Reni

7:38 AM CDT on July 31, 2026

Landlord's horrifying tour of trashed home sparked outrage.

Landlord’s horrifying tour of trashed home sparked outrage.

|Image Credit: (L) Reference Image via Canva ; (R) X | @Abomination81

A landlord shared a video tour of his rental property after evicting tenants, showing damage he said included stained carpets, soiled diapers and a garage fire. 

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@Abomination81 gave his followers a grand tour of the home he had just evicted tenants from on X. Only problem was, it wasn’t as ‘grand’ as it was perhaps meant to be. In the caption, he gave context about the reasons that ultimately led to the eviction. 

According to the verified account’s caption, initially, it was just one woman and her child who moved in. Later, two people turned into six people living under the same roof. The landlord had strictly banned pets from his property, a rule he claimed was violated. 

Instead of no pets living in his house, the tenants had a dog and cats. The man also claimed that they set his garage on fire, causing serious (and expensive) damage to the home. Inside was a whole different story. 

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The grey carpets were “completely destroyed” with trash and Kool-Aid stains across different areas of the house. In addition to the many black garbage bags, there were soiled diapers left in the open, improperly disposed of. 

Several doors, cabinet fixtures, and walls were seen severely damaged. The toilets were also in poor condition. The man captured a severely soiled toilet and some clothes discarded in a bathtub. 

The yard, too, had several broken toys left behind along with a dog bowl. The landlord said the tenants claimed the dog was only visiting, though a bowl and leash had been left in the yard. The landlord listed the repairs he said were immediately necessary.

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The entire home will have to be repainted, new flooring due to the heavy stains, and a new stove, followed by a possibly revamped garage since it was allegedly set on fire. The homeowner also revealed that the police were involved. 

As the tenants were leaving (in front of the cops), they apparently broke the utility box and turned off the water. The landlord did not mention whether police responded to the utility box incident.

The Internet is Outraged by The Landlord’s Horrifying Tour

The landlord's video has been viewed more than 66,700 times on X and has sparked outrage and concern among the community. Many extended their sympathy in the aftermath of the trashed home. 

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They also wondered how much it would cost to fix a home like that; well, they got an answer from the landlord himself in the comments. The user stated, “$5,500. Can’t use insurance for this…Deductible is high plus it raises all your insurance rates for a claim…” 

Others wondered if there were ways to avoid circumstances like this and if there was an app to screen tenants. The landlord cited ‘Zillow,’ which apparently conducts a free background and credit check.

This article is based on a video and comments shared by @Abomination81 on X. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the condition of the property, the estimated repair costs, or the landlord's account of the tenants' conduct. The eviction details and police involvement have not been independently confirmed.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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