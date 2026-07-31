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‘What Is Wrong With the Guy in Black?’: A Viral Video of a Dog Fight Turning Into a Human Brawl Has X Taking Sides

6:52 AM CDT on July 31, 2026

People attempt to separate two dogs during a confrontation at a waterfront park.

People attempt to separate two dogs during a confrontation at a waterfront park.

|Images via X/LRHN_Cash

A video on X shared by @LRHN_Cash shows two dogs fighting in a waterfront public park. But below it, social media users can't agree on which animal initiated the confrontation and whether the owners escalated the situation.

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The footage shows a pit bull and what viewers identify as a German Shepherd engaged in a fight on a grassy area near a body of water. Two men were seen attempting to separate the animals before the owners got into a physical altercation of their own.

The exact location and circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently verified by the Daily Dot. Likewise, it is unknown what occurred before the video began, which is why many are divided over who or what was responsible for the altercation.

The clip showed two people attempting to pull the dogs apart.

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One person wearing a blue shirt leaned toward the animals while another wearing a black sleeveless shirt and baseball cap pulled backward on one of the dogs.

The confrontation took place on a grassy area bordered by rocks alongside a body of water, with boats and homes visible in the background.

Several X users said the video's starting point did not provide enough context to determine how the altercation began. "If you started at the beginning and not halfway through, it's going to show the pit bull attacking the German Shepherd, isn't it?" one wrote. Others claimed the footage showed the pit bull charging toward the other dog.

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But while many commenters debated the dogs' behavior, others debated the actions of the people involved. Several viewers criticized what they described as a punch being thrown while one individual was trying to separate the animals. "[What] is wrong with the guy in black? He still punched him while he was trying to separate the dogs," one X user said.

Some others were rather invested in the dog fight.

Others said they had an opinion of the incident based on what they saw as the owner's conduct during the confrontation rather than the dogs'.

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The Daily Dot could not independently verify the identities of those involved, the location of the incident, or the events that preceded the footage. The details above reflect the video as shared on X by @LRHN_Cash.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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